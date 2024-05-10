American Golf Industry Coalition Brings Advocates to Washington for 16th Annual National Golf Day

Washington, DC, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Golf Industry Coalition, representing the leading organizations and companies in golf, is hosting its 16th annual National Golf Day event in Washington, DC May 8th- May 10, where industry associations, partners, and leaders are gathering to share the stories of the sport and industry’s economic, societal, and charitable impact.

Leading the efforts of AGIC, Greg McLaughlin, CEO of World Golf Foundation, said: “The game is more accessible and more impactful than it has ever been – with more than 45 million people engaging with the sport, driving a direct economic impact of $102 billion and 1.65 million jobs across the U.S.”

AGIC, whose members include PGA of America, PGA TOUR, LPGA, National Golf Course Owners Association, Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, and many more, are converging on Capitol Hill to discuss a number of key issues that impact the industry. AGIC’s 2023 Annual Revie w includes current priorities for the industry as a whole.

The bipartisan Congressional Golf Caucus, led by Representatives Nancy Mace (SC-01), Jimmy Panetta (CA-19), and Richard Hudson (NC-09), work with their colleagues to explore ways to support and expand the golf ecosystem in America.

Rep. Mace (SC-01): “Here in the Lowcountry, golf-related tourism tees up millions of dollars to our economy and thousands of jobs. Our fairways aren't just green—they're gold mines!"

Rep. Panetta (CA-19): “Although the district that I grew up in and now represent in Congress is home to some of the best golf courses in the world, I learned early on that golf is not just about the course, but also about the experience. National Golf Day highlights the many benefits of playing golf no matter where you’re at, including the challenge, the camaraderie, and the outdoors. As the Co-Chair of the Congressional Golf Caucus, I appreciate National Golf Day, but as the U.S. Representative of the 19th Congressional District, I firmly believe that every day can be a great day to play golf."

Rep. Hudson (NC-09): "Our region in North Carolina is home to some of the best golf courses in the world, including the host of the 124th U.S. Open Championship, Pinehurst Resort, contributing significantly to our community and economy. As a Co-Chair of the Congressional Golf Caucus and Representative of the Cradle of American golf, I look forward to working with my colleagues as we explore new opportunities to expand the game of golf for Americans across the country so they can enjoy it as much as we all do.”

This year, attendees will hear from the NBC Sports’ Steve Sands during a private event and will participate in a Community Service Project across the National Mall in partnership with the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America and the National Park Service.

About the American Golf Industry Coalition

The American Golf Industry Coalition (AGIC) is a partnership among golf's leading organizations to promote the collective interests of the sport by advocating for legislative and regulatory issues of importance and advancing golf’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts under the industry movement, Make Golf Your Thing. AGIC is a division of the World Golf Foundation. To learn more, please visit: www.golfcoalition.org.