DigiKey Officially Registers as an Importer of Record in Japan, Offering Japanese Customers a Localized Experience

OSAKA, Japan, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today it has been registered as an Importer of Record (IOR) in Japan, effective May 1, 2024, after successfully completing the steps required by the Japanese government.



As an IOR, DigiKey is responsible for ensuring imported goods comply with local laws in Japan, enabling Japanese customers to eliminate the need for customs clearance and payment of duties and consumption tax. The new IOR status also provides Japanese customers compliance with the government’s Qualified Invoice System (QIS), introduced last October. It allows customers to issue qualified local invoices, including QIS registration numbers.

“As the company’s first overseas expansion, DigiKey has had a long-standing, proud relationship with Japanese suppliers and customers since launching the DigiKey Japan website and support operations in 2002,” said Dave Doherty, president of DigiKey. “Our goal in becoming an IOR is to make it even easier for customers to access our industry-best breadth of products to support their design and procurement needs.”

“DigiKey has been investing in the IOR business model conversion and compliance of our invoice system since DigiKey Japan became an official business entity as Digi-Key Electronics G.K. in 2022,” said Tony Ng, vice president of APAC for DigiKey. “DigiKey continues to grow and optimize our localization in Japan, with a focused understanding of the market needs and how they contribute to our business growth.”

DigiKey has evolved significantly since the company's initial global expansion into overseas markets. With over 20 years of dedicated service, DigiKey has built a solid reputation among Japanese customers and supported hundreds of suppliers in their quest to expand globally. Today, DigiKey Japan has transcended its role as merely a customer service center. Equipped with comprehensive sales, marketing and technical support functions, DigiKey Japan enhances support for local engineers and purchasing managers, catering specifically to their unique needs within the region.

