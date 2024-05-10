ChainGPT Pad launches Wisdomise AI IDO to bring inclusive, AI-powered wealth management tools to Web3

Dover, USA, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChainGPT, the AI-powered Web3 infrastructure providing a diverse suite of tools and services, announces the exclusive IDO launch of its latest launchpad project: Wisdomise AI, an all-in-one AI-powered crypto advisor and investment assistant. With the support of ChainGPT Pad’s IDO launch pad, Wisdomise AI is set to launch its $WSDM token on May 13, advancing its vision of bringing AI-powered investment and wealth management services to a broad range of investors.





As a premier decentralized fundraising and incubation platform for Web3 projects of all types, the ChainGPT Pad has been recognized as the most popular launchpad of 2023. The incubation program promotes emerging startups strategically hand-picked by ChainGPT based on their disruptive potential, transforming their ideas into viable business solutions. The program extensively assists in product development, smart contract implementation, and user engagement. Through expert mentorship and access to an extensive network of influential partners and investors, the ChainGPT Pad’s incubation provides Web3 startups with the tools to navigate inevitable challenges and thrive.

Wisdomise AI’s platform helps broaden financial prosperity with a multifaceted approach that enables investors to overcome the complexity and overload of information in the market. Its all-encompassing solution includes proprietary tools and data for active and passive crypto investors while also featuring a fully automated trading platform for passive income built and managed by Wisdomise Brain, the core AI system behind Wisdomise AI’s platform. With its novel scalable, multilayer AI architecture, Wisdomise Brain empowers investors by learning, predicting, and executing trades efficiently.

By bridging knowledge gaps through curating and structuring intelligence, Wisdomise AI makes complex financial data accessible and understandable to even the most inexperienced digital asset investors. The platform also works to benefit all its users by pooling collective insights in what it calls the “wisdom crowds” principle.

Wisdomise AI harnesses advanced AI and personalized financial chatbots to enable effective and profitable engagement with digital asset marketplaces. As a platform promoting equal access to investment information, its platform provides users with carefully curated insights and investment opportunities primarily in crypto, but with additional market expansions in the near future.

Wisdomise AI’s IDO information:

Token price: $.02

IDO date: May 13

Token ticker: $WSDM

Allocation size: $400,000

Max supply: 1,000,000,000

Network: Polygon

Initial Market Cap without liquidity: $404,000

Initial Market Cap with liquidity: $854,000

Circulating supply at TGE: 42,700,000 (equal to 4.27%)

Fully Diluted Evaluation at TGE: $20,000,000

Vesting schedule: 15% at TGE, 1-month cliff, 6 months linear vesting

“With advanced AI algorithms and its focus on community and accessibility, Wisdomise AI empowers all digital asset investors to navigate crypto’s complex terrain wisely by making the most informed decisions,” says Ilan Rakhmanov, CEO and Founder of ChainGPT. “We are excited about Wisdomise’s launch on our IDO platform and fully expect it to continue reaching its milestones. Wisdomise AI has a strong team, a growing community, a comprehensive roadmap, and most importantly, a clear vision indicating that it has all the tools necessary to transform how we interact with financial markets.”

“Access to today’s structured monetary products and passive investment opportunities, both in crypto and TradFi, remains highly exclusive—but our platform tears down these barriers by enabling efficient digital asset investment and wealth management,” says Fardad Zand, CEO and Co-Founder of Wisdomise AI. “Our platform leverages AI to empower all Web3 users to invest, trade, and manage their digital assets in an efficient and user-friendly manner, and our IDO will underpin all future efforts. As we approach our token launch, we are grateful for the support and guidance ChainGPT provided us.”

About ChainGPT:

ChainGPT is the leading provider of AI-powered infrastructure for crypto, blockchain, and Web3. From a next-generation IDO launchpad and incubator to automated smart contract generation and auditing, as well as an advanced Web3 AI chatbot to AI-powered news aggregation, an AI training assistant, cross-chain swap, and an NFT generator, ChainGPT is a sophisticated, end-to-end solution for AI Web3 infrastructure. By integrating large language models (LLM) with blockchain, the company builds advanced, accessible, and user-friendly tools for all users. Further solidifying its position at the forefront of technological innovation, ChainGPT has established strategic partnerships and received recognition from notable tech leaders such as Google, Nvidia, BNBChain, and Chainlink. ChainGPT aims to advance the use of AI within the blockchain space. For more information, visit: https://www.chaingpt.org/

About Wisdomise AI:

Wisdomise AI is an all-in-one, AI-powered platform offering users curated intelligence and exposure to investment opportunities in digital assets (to begin with) and later other financial markets. Achieving this goal will be one step ahead to “democratizing wealth creation,” improving financial inclusion globally, and making everyone a more informed investor. At Wisdomise AI, we know that this is a big vision and needs the support of the community of our users and ecosystem partners to achieve it. For more information, visit: https://wisdomise.com/en