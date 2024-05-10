ACTG SLIM LIVER Findings Published in Annals of Internal Medicine

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACTG, a global clinical trials network focused on HIV and other infectious diseases, today announced the publication of results from SLIM LIVER (also known as A5371) in the Annals of Internal Medicine. “The Effect of Open-Label Semaglutide on Metabolic Dysfunction–Associated Steatotic Liver Disease in People With HIV” demonstrates that semaglutide was highly effective in improving, and in some cases, resolving completely, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD, formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) among people living with HIV.



SLIM LIVER was the first study evaluating semaglutide as a treatment for MASLD among people living with HIV. MASLD is common among people living with HIV and likely acts synergistically with HIV to accelerate liver injury and organ dysfunction. Semaglutide is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist that has been associated with cardiometabolic improvements in the general population through its effects on weight reduction and systemic inflammation.

SLIM LIVER was a phase 2b single-arm, pilot study that enrolled adults living with HIV who were virally suppressed and had central adiposity (increased waist circumference), insulin resistance or pre-diabetes, and steatotic liver disease. All participants received semaglutide for 24 weeks (titrated to 1 mg, dosed subcutaneously every week, by week four). Participants experienced significant improvements in their weight, waist circumference, fasting glucose, BMI, hemoglobin A1C (a blood test that shows the glucose level over a period of three months), ALT (a liver enzyme that can become elevated when liver damage is present), and triglyceride concentrations.

These data were presented earlier this year at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI). At that time, study author Jordan Lake commented, “Even at the low dose of 1 milligram every week, most participants lost significant weight, and weight loss was closely associated with improvements in MASLD. Additional research will assess the secondary effects of semaglutide on systemic inflammation and metabolism and determine whether semaglutide may have unique risks or benefits for people living with HIV.”

To learn more, please access the Annals of Internal Medicine article and ACTG’s press release from CROI.

About ACTG

ACTG is the world’s largest and longest running clinical trials network focused on HIV and other infectious diseases and the people living with them. It is funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and collaborating National Institutes of Health (NIH) Institutes. Founded in 1987, ACTG conducts research to improve the management of HIV and its comorbidities; develop a cure for HIV; and innovate treatments for tuberculosis, hepatitis B, and emerging infectious diseases. It comprises thousands of dedicated researchers, staff, and community members who are pursuing research into novel treatments and cures for infectious diseases at 65 locations across four continents, with the ultimate goal of advancing science that meaningfully impacts the lives of the people we serve.

Disclaimer: This content is solely the responsibility of ACTG and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.