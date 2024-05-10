Kids Eat Free on Mother’s Day at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating Mothers this weekend with a Legit. Texas. Barbecue. treat!

It’s time for moms to kick up their heels and let Dickey’s do the cooking. On Sunday, May 12th, the Texas-style barbecue brand is offering hardworking moms across the country a special hickory smoked deal with their famous Kids Eat Free Sundays* all day long. This special is available at participating Dickey’s stores and online using code KEFOLO.

“Family has always been at the core of Dickey’s, therefore Mother’s Day remains a special occasion for our brand,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to giving moms a much deserved break this weekend with our variety of slow smoked barbecue offerings.”

As a reminder, Kids Eat Free is only available on Sundays with a $12 minimum purchase per adult and no additional offers can be combined.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 500 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

