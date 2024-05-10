VGP NV: Shareholders’ Meetings of 10 May 2024

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 10 May 2024, 18:00 CET

VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’) held today its Annual and Special Shareholders’ Meetings (the ‘Shareholder Meetings’) in accordance with the organization method as described in its press release of 9 April 2024.

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The shareholders approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Annual Shareholder’ Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding dividend and the reappointment of the independent directors.

Dividend

The annual shareholder’s meeting approved the payment of a gross dividend for a total amount of EUR 100,977,854.40 which corresponds to an amount of EUR 3.70 per share in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2023 and approved to delegate the determination of the payment date as well as all other formalities relating to the payment of the dividend to the board of directors.

During a Board of Directors meeting held today, after the closing of the Shareholders’ Meetings, the Board of Directors approved the payment details as follows:

- 22 May 2024: Ex-date dividend 2023

- 23 May 2024: Record date dividend 2023

- 24 May 2024: Payment date dividend 2023

SPECIAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

The Special Shareholders’ Meeting also approved all agenda items.

We make reference to the agenda as included in the convocation of the Special Shareholders’ Meeting and more specifically the agenda items regarding the approval of the change of control clauses.

The Special Shareholders’ Meeting formally approved a.o. the change of control clause as set out in the European Investment Bank loan agreement entered into on 15 December 2023 by VGP Renewable Energy NV and European Investment Bank (as “Bank”).

For further information, please contact:

Piet Van Geet Martijn Vlutters Chief Financial Officer VP – Business Development & Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 37 Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 33 E-mail: piet.van.geet@vgpparks.eu E-mail: martijn.vlutters@vgpparks.eu





ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 368 full-time employees in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2023, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 7.19 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.3 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu





