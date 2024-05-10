SMATL LTD. (SMA EXCHANGE smatl.com) has successfully registered with the SEC and initiated a series of public welfare activities

New York, NY, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The well-known company SMATL LTD. recently successfully filed with the SEC and obtained an exemption qualification under Reg D. Reg D consists of various rules that specify the qualifications required to meet the exemption registration requirements for securities issuance. SMATL LTD. has fully satisfied the requirements of Reg D and successfully filed with the SEC. This marks a further step for SMA on the road to compliance and enhances the authority of the SMA brand.







SMATL LTD. is an AI cryptocurrency centralized exchange and wallet platform based in the United States, abbreviated as SMA. SMA is committed to serving millions of customers worldwide. Recently, SMA announced that it will launch a series of public welfare activities to fulfill its social responsibilities and support the development of the industry.





SMATL LTD. has actively responded to its social responsibilities by conducting a series of public welfare activities in various ways. In addition to donating urgently needed supplies to impoverished communities, the company also actively participates in environmental protection and sustainable development projects. Furthermore, SMA actively supports education by donating electronic teaching equipment supporting AI teaching to schools in impoverished areas, using the power of AI to improve educational conditions.





SMA's team has gathered outstanding blockchain technology talents from around the world, with core members having previously worked in globally renowned financial technology companies. Its business covers more than 30 countries, establishing a good reputation in multiple countries by creating innovative products, exploring new trading methods, and providing high-quality services.

To fulfill its social responsibilities, SMA has also carried out the following public welfare activities:

- SMA funds research projects in the blockchain and AI fields on campuses, supporting technological innovation and development, and contributing to the industry's development.

- SMA supports environmental initiatives, actively participating in activities to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, contributing to environmental protection.

SMA announced that it will donate a portion of its revenue to charitable organizations to support various social welfare causes, helping improve social welfare and promote social equity.

The core of SMA's trading system lies in its ability to analyze and process data. Through technologies such as machine learning and deep learning, SMA's trading system can continuously learn and optimize trading strategies, thereby improving the accuracy and efficiency of trading. This system can automatically execute trades or operate according to predefined rules, reducing the impact of human factors on trading decisions, and improving the stability and consistency of trading.

SMA's AI intelligent trading system can acquire and analyze a large amount of market data in an automated manner, thus better grasping market changes. This system can monitor market dynamics in real time, identify potential trading opportunities, and respond promptly. Compared with traditional manual trading, AI intelligent trading systems have faster decision-making speeds and a wider range of information acquisition, thereby better grasping market changes.

Due to its advocacy for AI, the company actively participates in promoting the informatization process of impoverished areas. SMA provides electronic equipment to support financial inclusion projects in impoverished areas, such as laptops and smartphones, and provides technical support to enable local residents to access online financial and other network resources. This helps those who cannot access traditional financial services, promoting financial inclusion and sustainable development.

This initiative not only helps residents in impoverished areas integrate into the information society but also provides them with opportunities to learn about AI and blockchain. At the same time, SMA has also conducted a series of digital literacy training activities to improve their information literacy. These initiatives aim to promote AI and financial inclusion, allowing more people to benefit from the convenience and opportunities brought by AI and blockchain, and contribute to the construction of an information society.

SMA hopes to fulfill its social responsibilities through these public welfare activities, contribute to the development of the industry, and benefit more people.

https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=2016190

Media contact

Contact: BRIAN DOUGLAS AUSTIN

Company Name: SMATL LTD.

Website: https://office.smatl.com

Email: support@smatl.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.









