Fly Play hf.: Transactions of closely associated persons

With reference to Article 19 of MAR, the following transactions are hereby announced by parties that are close to Einar Örn Ólafsson, CEO of Fly Play hf., ID no. 660319-0180, Suðurlandsbraut 14, 108 Reykjavík, due to their indirect transactions in shares in Fly Play hf. The transactions below are a part of the conversion of certain liabilities of Leika Investments ehf. into share capital, but the company owns 93,596,040 shares in Fly Play hf. This is not a direct transaction with shares in Fly Play hf., and the transaction does not entail any changes in Leika Investments' shareholding in Play hf.


