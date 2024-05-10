Homestead Timber Frames Elevates Luxury Outdoor Living with Timber Frame Pavilion Partnership

Crossville, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crossville, Tennessee -

In a groundbreaking move that marries the quintessential charm of timber-framed architecture with the sophisticated allure of luxurious motorcoach living, Homestead Timber Frames has proudly announced its partnership with Locker's Southern View Luxury Motorcoach Resort. Based in picturesque Ashland City, TN, on the banks of the serene Cumberland River, this collaboration will feature Homestead Timber Frames supplying all pavilions for the resort, specifically the elegantly designed Homestead's Pavilions. This partnership is poised to redefine standards in luxury outdoor living, offering three distinct pavilion models: The 3 Gabled Pavilion (3G), The Hiawassee, and The Sweetwater. These models are the epitome of Homestead Timber Frames' commitment to artisanal craftsmanship, blending seamlessly with the natural landscape to create a haven of luxury and tranquility.

A veteran-owned company, Homestead Timber Frames, has distinguished itself in the realm of construction by steadfastly adhering to time-honored joinery techniques and prioritizing the use of superior-quality timber in its broad range of projects. From meticulously handcrafted barns to bespoke timber frame homes and even grand commercial structures, Homestead Timber Frames has brought its wealth of experience—spanning over fifteen years—to each endeavor. This unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and quality is what captured the attention of Locker’s Southern View Luxury Motorcoach Resort. The resort aspires to fuse the calming beauty of nature with the sophisticated comforts of contemporary luxury, offering an unmatched outdoor living experience.

Dawn Lee, a spokesperson for Homestead Timber Frames, shared the company's enthusiasm for this venture, remarking, "We are thrilled to align with Locker’s Southern View Luxury Motorcoach Resort to introduce our exquisite Homestead's Pavilions to their sophisticated outdoor living spaces. Our pavilions, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, are designed to harmonize with the Tennessee landscape, bringing a layer of unparalleled elegance and craftsmanship to the resort."

For those yearning to design their own piece of paradise, Homestead Timber Frames offers a range of services from building custom timber frame homes that reflect their client's unique style, to the construction of cozy cabins, ingenious commercial structures, or even the serenity of custom pergolas and pavilions for those serene backyard escapes.

Locker's Southern View Luxury Motorcoach Resort is poised to commence Phase I of its development this year. Envisioned by Joey Locker, the resort is set to emerge as a leading destination for those who seek an exquisite blend of the peacefulness of the great outdoors with the lavish amenities of a luxury resort. Guests will have access to a diverse array of activities and amenities, including a swimming pool, pickleball courts, upscale dining, and excursions to explore local Nashville attractions like the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Reflecting on this collaboration, Lee further added, "This partnership marks a significant milestone for Homestead Timber Frames, allowing us to showcase our exceptional craftsmanship in a vibrant and dynamic environment. It enables us to contribute to the creation of a truly remarkable community at Locker’s Southern View Luxury Motorcoach Resort. We anticipate with great excitement the integration of our Homestead's Pavilions into the fabric of what promises to be an exceptional outdoor luxury experience as envisaged by Joey Locker and his team."

For those intrigued by the prospect of experiencing the refined pavilions from Homestead Timber Frames and the opulent outdoor living offered at Locker’s Southern View Luxury Motorcoach Resort, more information is accessible through their websites. This partnership heralds a new era in luxury outdoor living, ingeniously blending the timeless beauty of timber frame construction with the pinnacle of modern resort indulgences, setting a new benchmark for elegance and sophistication in outdoor living spaces.

