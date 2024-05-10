Paul Mueller Company Announces Expiration of Share Repurchase Program and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share on its outstanding common stock.



The action was taken on May 10, 2024, at a regular meeting of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share is payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 24, 2024.

Additionally, on May 7, 2024, the tender offer announced on March 15, 2024, expired with 148,874 shares being tendered for a total of $11,909,920. On May 13, 2024, Computershare, the Depository for the tender offer, will deliver funds to the Depository Trust Company to be disbursed to the brokerage accounts of those who tendered shares. On May 14, 2024, Computershare will mail checks to those registered shareholders who correctly tendered their shares.