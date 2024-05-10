Guardian Capital Group Limited Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital Group Limited (Guardian) (TSX:GCG) (TSX:GCG.A) announces the results of the director elections held at its annual meeting of shareholders earlier today. Each of the director nominees listed in Guardian’s management information circular dated March 28, 2024, was elected as a director of Guardian, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is duly elected.



The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:



Name of Director Nominee



Votes FOR (%) Votes WITHHELD (%) James S. Anas 94.56 5.44 A. Michael Christodoulou 99.15 0.85 Petros Christodoulou 99.95 0.05 Marilyn De Mara 99.95 0.05 Harold W. Hillier 99.95 0.05 George Mavroudis 94.55 5.45 Edward T. McDermott 99.92 0.08 Barry J. Myers 99.94 0.06 Hans-Georg Rudloff 94.56 5.44

In addition to the election of directors, shareholders appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Toronto, Ontario, as auditor of Guardian for the ensuing year, and authorized the directors of Guardian to fix their remuneration.

About Guardian Capital Group Limited

