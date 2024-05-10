Want the All-Canadian experience of the second-round playoffs without the expense? Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill is ready to welcome you

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shark Club Sports Bar and Grill has set a new standard for sports bars. Its downtown Vancouver location boasts not one but two 12-foot x 7-foot screens, with immersive always-on sound. To ensure no guest misses a moment of the action, they have another 72 TV screens of varying sizes placed throughout the large open space, pulling in events from several satellite feeds. For Canadian sports fans who can’t make it in person to the arena, it’s the perfect location to catch the next round of the playoffs and witness the face-off between old rivals.







“Every game, every home game, we are full with a lineup out the door. The atmosphere has just been electric,” Murray Saunders, General Manager of Shark Club Bar & Grill Vancouver shared in a recent interview with CBC. “This year, people are excited, there’s a positive vibe downtown this Summer. I can’t wait to see them (The Canucks) go through many rounds, I’m hoping they go all the way.”

2024 has been a fantastic year for the all-inclusive restaurant brand. For the 3rd year in a row, they have been bestowed with the title of ‘Best Sports Bar’ by the renowned Vancouver is Awesome Readers Choice Awards . This annual contest was established to allow local readers to vote for their favourite services, products, and experiences that are based in Vancouver. Best of all, it is also a chance for the public recognition and celebration of those who continue to showcase excellence to their guests.





At Shark Club, it’s about living in the moment for fans of all sports, shows, and events. A true home-grown brand, they aim to strike the perfect balance between sports bar classics & signature menu items, while providing all the comforts of true Canadian hospitality.

“Our team members are excited and the energy of the games has been really good for them. COVID hit everybody really hard and a lot of people ended up leaving the restaurant industry. So for the Canadian teams to be doing as well as they are in playoffs, combined with our recently received Vancouver Is Awesome award, it’s given us the chance to get back to doing what we do best,” explains Murray.





For full information on all Shark Club Locations and their opening hours, please visit www.sharkclub.com or visit them on social @sharkclub.

ABOUT SHARK CLUB SPORTS BAR & GRILL

Shark Club is a Canadian-owned inclusive destination ‘For All Fankind’ with elevated food offerings, a lively atmosphere, and a dynamic experience for every guest.

Founded in 1993 by John Teti and Roger Gibson, the first Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill opened on West Georgia Street in downtown Vancouver in the Sandman Hotel. Since then, under the guidance of Northland Properties CEO, Tom Gaglardi, the brand has expanded to 9 locations across Canada, the U.K., and the U.S., cementing its place as a premier destination for sports enthusiasts and everyone in between.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e1e4eb9-c44b-416a-b63e-2e3cac840ff1

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afb42428-4ded-4a04-ab39-9716dcb8146f