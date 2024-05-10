This season, flavour is trending with Denny’s newest feature menu launch

The renowned restaurant is giving guests a taste of the summer with hot new dishes and classic favourites

| Source: Denny's Canada Denny's Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launched on May 08 in participating stores, Denny’s Canada is excited to release the full details of their latest seasonal menu. For a limited time, guests will be treated to a choice of mouth-watering menu items such as the Berry Waffle Slam (New), BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich (New), Brownie Sundae with Oreo Pieces (New), Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies (New), Berry Stuffed French Toast Slam and the Grand Slamwich.

Berry Waffle Slam

BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich

For over 70 years, Denny’s Restaurants has been a place where people can come in, sit down and connect. The beloved brand has affectionately become known as a place within the community where you can have “the usual” or try something new. Releasing new seasonal features allows Denny’s to take advantage of quality and seasonality, while constantly working to evolve their menu. Guests can enjoy fulfilling, flavoursome dishes that are current and exciting but can also have all the comfort of Denny’s diner classics.

Grand Slamwich

Berry Stuffed French Toast Slam

We continually strive to provide our guests with the perfect dining experience, combining new menu items with the diner classics they know and love,” shares Deborah Gagnon, President & Chief Operating Officer of Denny’s Canada. Denny’s prides itself on always having something for everyone to enjoy, at good value with great guest service.”

Brownie Sundae with Oreo Pieces

Cinnamon Sugar Pancake Puppies

To find the full details of the dishes available on Denny’s latest seasonal feature menu and the participating locations, please visit https://www.dennys.ca/promotions/feature-menu/.

ABOUT DENNY’S CANADA

Dencan Restaurants Inc., headquartered in Vancouver and owned by Northland Properties Corporation, currently operates and franchises 74 Denny’s restaurants across Canada. Part of the highly regarded worldwide Denny’s organization, Dencan Restaurants Inc. has a well-deserved reputation for high-quality food and guest satisfaction. From fluffy pancakes to crispy bacon, to juicy burgers, to something from the Fit Fare® Menu, guests will always find delicious value and variety.

More information can be found at www.dennys.ca or on social @dennyscanada.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff9beb73-4770-414b-9f77-c6bdd3181f9d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48b72720-a592-45b8-baa9-b4cefb985d49

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61f55e3f-6674-44c6-8710-5f937393a907

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a298b44-e4af-4513-9d48-f3339984bf43

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7fe548e-8b92-43df-b744-be600e95aeb8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/772f0b1d-544c-4696-a080-7a2b6fda3445

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Denny's Canada
                            
                            
                                Feature Menu
                            
                            
                                Taste of the Summer
                            
                            
                                New Dishes
                            
                            
                                Classic Favourites
                            
                            
                                Quality
                            
                            
                                Seasonal
                            
                            
                                Dencan Restaurants Inc.
                            
                            
                                Delicious
                            

                



        




        

            

            
Contact Data