Knitted Underwear Market Size Expected to Reach USD 6.51 Bn by 2033 | Rising Demand for Sustainable Fashion

Newark, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4 billion in 2023 global knitted underwear market will reach USD 6.51 billion in 2033. Knitting is the method used to create knitted pants. Knitted undergarments include bras, briefs, and panties, among other types of undergarments. Materials like cotton, modal, nylon, polyester, and elastane are used to make them. Comfy knit undergarments are available. Its comfortable and flexible fabric structure guarantees a tight fit while facilitating maximum mobility. Furthermore, fabrics with breathable qualities, such as cotton and modal, guarantee moisture-wicking capabilities that keep the wearer dry and cool. Because knitted materials are renowned for their resistance, knitted pants are a dependable option for daily use.



This comfort also extends to its durability. Additionally, they have a seamless structure that reduces friction and irritation, making them especially good for tight clothing. The range of styles available in knitted knickers, from bikinis to thongs, demonstrates its adaptability. Knitted knickers are very versatile; they come in a wide range of styles to fit different body shapes and tastes, from bikinis to thongs to boxer briefs. They emphasize their utility with easy care. Knitted pants keep one modest and hygienic. Globally, knitted pants are available from various brands and producers to individuals of all ages and genders.



Key Insight of the Global Knitted Underwear Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Leading textile manufacturing companies in the region are always innovating new materials and techniques to manufacture high-quality products, fostering innovation and technological improvements. Furthermore, North America establishes global fashion trends that impact tastes and styles, increasing demand for chic and fashionable knit knickers. Due to the region's sizable and varied consumer base, which includes a range of demographics and tastes, companies can meet a broad spectrum of needs. The robust retail infrastructure in North America, encompassing physical stores and virtual marketplaces, enables the seamless delivery of knitted undergarments to customers throughout the continent.



In 2023, the shapewear segment dominated the market, with a 40% market share and revenue of 1.60 billion.



In 2023, the online sales segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 42% and revenue of 1.68 billion.



Advancement in market



PT Ricky Putra Globalindo (RPG), the business that owns GT Man, the top men's knickers brand in Indonesia, revealed new seamless knickers for men made with Indonesia's first cutting-edge seamless knitting machine. The company can now make its hallmark Seamless technology items for GT Man Customers thanks to high-tech seamless equipment imported from Italy. These products revolutionize how they are made and raise the bar for comfort and design. The business can reduce the production process by up to 50% thanks to the new technology seamless equipment, which benefits customers by offering a higher quality product at a more affordable price.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing market for environmentally friendly goods.



Growing consumer awareness of social and environmental issues is reflected in the demand for knitted pants, which is rising in response to the fashion industry's push for sustainable and ethical methods. Customers look for companies that value ethics and sustainability, which helps explain why knit pants made of recycled or organic materials are becoming increasingly popular. The global knitted pants market is growing due to customers making purchases consistent with global sustainable ideals. This helps to positively impact the fashion industry and move it toward a more equitable and sustainable future.



Restraints: The financial aspects of knitted undergarments.



The price is heavily influenced by the quality of the materials, with premium or organic fabrics commanding higher prices because of their improved comfort, sustainability, and durability. Knitted pants from well-known manufacturers with a track record for quality and innovation are frequently more expensive. A factor in price increases is manufacturing processes, where specific methods like seamless construction or sophisticated textile technology raise production costs. Sustainable knitting techniques, such as environmentally friendly production methods or moral labour standards, typically produce more expensive undergarments. Furthermore, features and designs that provide value and support higher costs can be found in odour resistance, compression support, and moisture-wicking textiles. Consequently, the emergence of less expensive competitors and cost considerations may hinder the market's growth.



Opportunities: Textile technology advancements.



The performance and comfort of knitted pants have been improved by advances in textile technology to satisfy the needs of customers leading active lifestyles. Traditional seams are no longer uncomfortable thanks to seamless construction, which provides a perfect fit for daily wear and exercise. Moisture-wicking clothing wicks away perspiration from the skin to control body temperature and avoid dampness. This is especially useful for people who exercise vigorously or live in humid locations. Furthermore, knitted pants retain their freshness for extended periods between washes thanks to odour-resistant qualities obtained through antimicrobial treatments or natural fibres like bamboo charcoal, increasing user convenience. Thus, during the projected period, the market's growth and expansion have been facilitated by textile developments, which have also improved the quality and functionality of knitted underwear.



Challenges: Presence of cheaper and better alternatives.



Knitted underwear may not always provide the level of support some individuals require. Unlike structured or reinforced undergarments, knitted underwear often lacks rigid support elements like underwires or boning. This limited support can be a drawback for individuals who prefer or require extra support for specific activities or body types. Moreover, knitted underwear may not provide the same level of shaping or contouring as structured undergarments. Therefore, the drawbacks or disadvantages of knitted underwear and the presence of cheaper and better alternatives will challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global knitted underwear market are:



• Adidas

• Calvin Klein

• EAST INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY

• Fukuhara

• Hanesbrands Inc

• RIFA

• Santoni Spa

• Shaoxing Jinhao Machinery

• WELLKNIT

• YAMATO



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Type



• Shapewear

• Thermal Clothes

• Others



By Distribution Channel



• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets

• Online Sales



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



