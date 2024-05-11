DOUBLEVERIFY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of DoubleVerify Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (“DoubleVerify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DV) on behalf of DoubleVerify stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DoubleVerify has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On May 7, 2024, DoubleVerify announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, noting the Company was adjusting its “full-year 2024 guidance ranges to 17% revenue growth, and 31% adjusted EBITDA margins at the midpoints primarily due to uneven spending patterns among select large advertisers.”

On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DoubleVerify shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: