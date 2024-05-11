MASIMO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Masimo Corporation on Behalf of Masimo Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Masimo Corporation (“Masimo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MASI) on behalf of Masimo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Masimo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 7, 2024, after market hours, Masimo filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) which, among other things, announced that the “Company received a civil investigative demand from the DOJ [Department of Justice] pursuant to the False Claims Act, 31 U.S.C. §§ 3729-3733, dated March 25, 2024, seeking documents and information related to customer returns of the Company’s Rad-G® and Rad-97® products, including returns related to the Company’s recall of select Rad-G® products in 2024.”

On this news, Masimo’s stock price fell $15.98 per share, or 11.75%, to close at $120.02 per share on May 8, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Masimo shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

