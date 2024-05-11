Calcium Chloride Market To Reach USD 2.5 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The need for de-icing solutions in cold regions has encouraged its demand.

The calcium chloride market is witnessing substantial growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand for efficient de-icing solutions in cold regions. Calcium chloride is a widely utilized de-icing agent on roads, highways, and airport runways because it can effectively melt snow and ice even at extremely low temperatures, reaching as low as -29°C (-20°F). As reported by the Federal Highway Administration, the United States alone annually utilizes approximately 20 million tons of salt for de-icing purposes. The escalating necessity for safe and reliable transportation infrastructure in cold climates is anticipated to fuel the demand for calcium chloride in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, calcium chloride is finding growing applications as a dust control agent across various industries, including construction, mining, and oil and gas. Leveraging its hygroscopic properties, the compound efficiently absorbs moisture from the air, thereby mitigating dust particles and curtailing their dispersion. Recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an effective dust suppressant, especially in locales with elevated levels of particulate matter, calcium chloride is increasingly sought-after. With the escalating emphasis on upholding air quality standards and curbing the environmental footprint of industrial operations, the demand for calcium chloride in dust control applications is poised for significant growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The calcium chloride market has been segmented into grade, end-user, and region.

The de-icing is the largest end-user segment.

Based on the market segmentation by end-user, the de-icing segment was the largest end-user segment in the calcium chloride market in 2023. Calcium chloride is extensively used as a de-icing agent on roads, highways, and airport runways due to its effectiveness in melting snow and ice at low temperatures.

The industrial grade accounted for a significant share in 2023.

Based on the market segmentation by grade, the industrial grade segment is expected to hold the largest share in the calcium chloride market. Industrial grade calcium chloride is widely used in various applications, such as de-icing, dust control, and oil and gas well drilling fluids.

Calcium Chloride Market Report Highlights:

The calcium chloride market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2032.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for calcium chloride in the near future, owing to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development in countries such as China and India.

Some prominent players in the calcium chloride market report include OxyChem, Tetra Technologies, Ward Chemical, Nedmag, Solvay, Tiger Calcium Services, Zirax Limited, Weifang Haibin Chemical Co. Ltd., Sulaksh Chemicals, Auro Chemical Industries, American Elements, and Coalescentrum.

