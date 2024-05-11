Perineal Care Market To Reach USD 1,452.8 Million By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing prevalence of urinary and fecal incontinence drives the perineal care market growth.

The market for perineal care is witnessing notable growth due to several factors, primarily the growing prevalence of urinary and fecal incontinence alongside postpartum complications. As highlighted by the World Health Organization (WHO), urinary incontinence affects approximately 200 million individuals globally, with a notably higher occurrence among women and the elderly demographic.

Moreover, postpartum perineal discomfort and pain represent widespread challenges encountered by new mothers, with reported incidences reaching up to 90% within the initial days following childbirth. This underscores the pressing need for effective solutions in perineal care to address such concerns. The growing recognition of the significance of maintaining proper perineal hygiene and the imperative for managing incontinence and postpartum complications fueling the demand for perineal care products. This increasing awareness is propelling the market forward as individuals seek solutions to alleviate discomfort, maintain hygiene, and enhance overall well-being in these critical areas of healthcare.

Segmentation Overview:

The perineal care market has been segmented into product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Barrier creams registered a significant market share in 2023.

Based on the market segmentation by product type for the perineal care market, the barrier creams held the largest market share in 2023. Barrier creams are widely used to prevent and treat perineal skin breakdown, particularly in patients with incontinence or those at risk of developing pressure ulcers.

Urinary incontinence is the leading application for the perineal care market.

Based on the market segmentation by application for the perineal care market, urinary Incontinence held the largest market share in 2023. Urinary incontinence is a common condition affecting millions of people worldwide, particularly women and the elderly population.

Perineal Care Market Report Highlights:

The perineal care market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032.

The rising prevalence of incontinence and postpartum complications drives the perineal care market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in the perineal care market in the near future. The region's large population, increasing disposable incomes, and growing awareness about personal hygiene and perineal health drive the demand for perineal care products.

Some prominent players in the perineal care market report include 3M Company, Coloplast Corp, ConvaTec Group Plc, Essity AB, Smith & Nephew Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Sage Products LLC, GOJO Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

