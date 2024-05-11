Merkel Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market To Reach USD 4.3 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rise in skin disorders aggravates the need for merkel cell carcinoma treatment industry.

The merkel cell carcinoma treatment market is witnessing substantial growth driven by multiple vital factors. Firstly, the rise in the incidence of this rare yet aggressive skin cancer is a primary catalyst. Research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology reveals a staggering 95% increase in Merkel Cell Carcinoma cases between 2000 and 2013 in the United States alone. The American Cancer Society estimates approximately 3,000 new cases of Merkel Cell Carcinoma annually in the United States, attributing this rise to factors such as heightened UV radiation exposure, compromised immune systems, and an aging population.

Secondly, rapid advancements in immunotherapy represent a significant driver for market expansion. Immune checkpoint inhibitors like pembrolizumab and avelumab have emerged as breakthrough treatments for advanced Merkel Cell Carcinoma. Clinical studies, such as those published in the New England Journal of Medicine, underscore the remarkable efficacy of pembrolizumab, demonstrating an impressive objective response rate of 56% in patients with advanced disease. Furthermore, regulatory approvals from entities like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for drugs like avelumab as a first-line treatment for metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma further bolster market growth, providing patients with access to novel and effective therapeutic options.

Segmentation Overview:

The merkel cell carcinoma treatment market has been segmented into treatment type, end-user, and region.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) registered a significant share in 2023

In 2023, the largest segment within the merkel cell carcinoma treatment market by treatment type is likely to be Immunotherapy, particularly Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs). ICIs, such as pembrolizumab and avelumab, have revolutionized the treatment landscape for Merkel Cell Carcinoma in recent years.

Hospitals registered as the fast-growing segment in 2023.

In 2023, hospitals are the largest segment within the merkel cell carcinoma treatment market by end user. Hospitals are the primary treatment centers with the necessary infrastructure, resources, and expertise to provide comprehensive care. Hospitals offer many services, including diagnosis, surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation therapy, making them the go-to choice for most patients.

Merkel Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Report Highlights:

The merkel cell carcinoma treatment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 3.9% by 2032.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing Merkel Cell Carcinoma Treatment market. Countries like China, Japan, and Australia will likely contribute significantly to this growth.

Some prominent players in the merkel cell carcinoma treatment market report include Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Astellas Pharma Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., and Amgen Inc.

