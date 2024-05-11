Goat Milk Derivatives Market To Reach USD 10.7 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing popularity of goat milk derivatives encourages industry developments.

The increasing consumer awareness about the nutritional benefits of goat milk derivatives is a significant driving factor for the market. Goat milk is not only easier to digest than cow milk, but it also contains higher levels of essential fatty acids and calcium. These nutritional advantages, coupled with the rising popularity of organic and natural food products, have further boosted the demand for goat milk derivatives. Consumers perceive them to be healthier and more sustainable, thereby driving market growth.

The expanding dairy alternative market is a significant driver for the growth of the goat milk derivatives market. This shift is largely driven by changing consumer preferences, with more individuals adopting plant-based and non-dairy lifestyles. As a result, the demand for alternative milk sources, including goat milk, has substantially increased. This trend has prompted dairy producers to diversify their product portfolios and include goat milk derivatives, such as cheese, yogurt, and ice cream, to cater to the growing consumer demand for variety and healthier options.

The market for goat milk derivatives holds significant growth potential, particularly in emerging markets. Many developing nations, notably in Asia and Africa, have a long-standing tradition of goat milk consumption, presenting untapped opportunities for manufacturers to introduce innovative products and expand their customer base. The introduction of novel goat milk-based items, such as probiotic yogurts, fortified cheeses, and functional beverages, could resonate with health-conscious consumers, thereby driving market expansion.

Segmentation Overview:

The goat milk derivatives market has been segmented into product, application, and region.

Full cream goat milk powder will lead in the forecast period.

Based on product, the goat milk derivatives market is segmented into full cream goat milk powder, skimmed goat milk powder, goat whey protein concentrate, goat demineralized whey powder, and goat lactose. Full cream goat milk powder holds a significant share of the product segment of the goat milk derivatives market. This is due to its versatility in various applications, such as infant formula, dairy products, and bakery items. Full cream goat milk powder is rich in nutrients. It has a milder flavor than cow's milk, making it an attractive alternative for consumers with sensitivities or preferences for goat milk products.

Infant formula is the leading application segment that is projected to lead in the forecast period.

Based on application, the goat milk derivatives market is segmented into infant formula, cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and others. Infant formula holds a significant share of the application segment of the goat milk derivatives market. Goat milk-based infant formula has gained popularity due to its perceived similarity to human breast milk regarding digestibility and nutrient content.

Goat Milk Derivatives Market Report Highlights:

The goat milk derivatives market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2032.

Growing demand for nutritious and health-conscious products and expanding dairy alternative products drive market growth.

The Asia-Pacific regional market holds a substantial share and is also expected to grow significantly during the goat milk derivatives market forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this market are increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of goat milk, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for specialty dairy products.

Some prominent players in the goat milk derivatives market report include Meyenberg Goat Milk Products, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Saputo Inc., Stickney Hill Dairy, Delamere Dairy Ltd., Emmi Group, Hay Dairies Pte Ltd., Goat Partners International, Ausnutria Dairy Ingredients, Granarolo S.p.A., Holle Baby Food GmbH, and Dairy Goat Co-operative Limited.

