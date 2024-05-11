Tooth Regeneration Market To Reach USD 8.5 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Clinical advancements in tooth regeneration drive industry growth.

The tooth regeneration market is witnessing substantial growth propelled by advancements in tissue engineering and biomaterials. Researchers are pioneering innovative scaffolds and growth factors that emulate natural tooth structure, fostering the regeneration of dental tissues. For instance, a study in the Journal of Dental Research showcased successful tooth enamel regeneration using a peptide-based hydrogel scaffold. Furthermore, the increasing integration of 3D printing in dentistry allows for creating personalized scaffolds, amplifying market expansion. According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), the global dental 3D printing market is anticipated to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2027.

The escalating prevalence of dental ailments and tooth loss worldwide is a crucial driver for the Tooth Regeneration market. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that oral diseases afflict nearly 3.5 billion individuals globally, with untreated dental caries being predominant. Tooth loss, stemming from dental caries, periodontal diseases, and injuries, significantly impacts quality of life and overall health. The surging demand for effective, enduring tooth replacement solutions propels the growth of the Tooth Regeneration market. Additionally, the expanding geriatric demographic, prone to dental issues, is poised to drive further demand for tooth regeneration therapies. The United Nations forecasts that the global population aged 65 and above will reach 1.5 billion by 2050.

Segmentation Overview:

The tooth regeneration market has been segmented into type, age group, end-user, and region.

Dentin regeneration is the leading segment

Dentin, the most abundant tissue in the tooth, is a key focus in the tooth regeneration market. Its role in providing structural support and protecting the pulp, coupled with the high prevalence of dental caries, has led to the dentin regeneration segment's dominant position in the market.

The adult age group is dominant owing to the unhealthy lifestyle.

Adults, particularly those in the age range of 35 to 60 years, are more prone to dental diseases such as dental caries and periodontal diseases due to factors like poor oral hygiene, dietary habits, and lifestyle choices. This age group's high prevalence of tooth loss has led to a significant demand for tooth regeneration therapies.

Tooth Regeneration Market Report Highlights:

The tooth regeneration market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2032.

The upcoming trends in the tooth regeneration market include the increasing use of 3D printing technology for scaffold fabrication and the growing adoption of stem cell-based therapies for tooth regeneration.

The Asia-Pacific region, with its large population, increasing disposable incomes, and growing awareness about oral health, presents a promising landscape for the Tooth Regeneration market. It is projected to witness the fastest growth in the near future, sparking interest and potential opportunities for healthcare analysts.

Some prominent players in the tooth regeneration market report include Straumann Holding AG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Thommen Medical AG, Datum Dental Ltd., Keystone Dental, Inc., 3M Company, Geistlich Pharma AG, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

