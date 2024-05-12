Bone Metastasis Treatment Market To Reach USD 38.5 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The high prevalence of cancer drives the bone metastasis treatment market.

The growing prevalence of cancer worldwide is a key driver propelling the expansion of the bone metastasis treatment market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer ranks as the second leading cause of global mortality, with an estimated 9.6 million deaths recorded in 2018. Bone metastasis, a frequent complication of advanced-stage cancers, notably in breast, prostate, and lung cancers, poses significant challenges. The American Cancer Society estimates that approximately 70% of patients with advanced breast or prostate cancer will develop bone metastases. With the continual increase in the global cancer burden, there arises a considerable demand for efficacious bone metastasis treatments.

Moreover, the rapid evolution of targeted therapies represents another substantial driver of the Bone Metastasis Treatment market. Targeted therapies, encompassing monoclonal antibodies and small molecule inhibitors, have revolutionized the treatment paradigm across various cancers, including bone metastases. For instance, denosumab, a monoclonal antibody targeting the RANKL protein, has demonstrated remarkable efficacy in mitigating the risk of skeletal-related events in individuals with bone metastases. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology underscored denosumab's superiority over zoledronic acid in delaying the onset of the first skeletal-related event among patients with advanced solid tumors and bone metastases. The continuous exploration and development of novel targeted therapies are poised to propel the growth trajectory of the Bone Metastasis Treatment market in the forthcoming years.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3Wu0YbM

Segmentation Overview:

The bone metastasis treatment market has been segmented into treatment type, end-user, and region.

Bisphosphonates registered a significant market share in 2023.

In 2023, the largest segment is the bisphosphonates therapy. Bisphosphonates have been the mainstay of bone metastasis treatment for several decades, owing to their ability to reduce bone resorption and prevent skeletal-related events (SREs) such as pathological fractures, spinal cord compression, and hypercalcemia. Zoledronic acid, a potent bisphosphonate, has been widely used to treat bone metastases from various cancers, including breast, prostate, and lung cancers.

Hospitals registered a significant market share in 2023.

In 2023, hospitals accounted for the largest sub-segment within the bone metastasis treatment market by the end user. The hospitals are the primary treatment centers for cancer patients with bone metastases, as they have the necessary infrastructure, expertise, and multidisciplinary teams to provide comprehensive care.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/3UCpQeF

Bone Metastasis Treatment Market Report Highlights:

The bone metastasis treatment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2032.

An increasing prevalence of cancer in the population drives the bone metastasis treatment market.

North America is the largest regional market for Bone Metastasis Treatment. The United States, in particular, dominates the North American market due to factors such as high cancer prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant healthcare expenditure.



Some prominent players in the bone metastasis treatment market report include Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Eli Lilly and Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Sanofi.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/4b91W1B

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Home Infusion Therapy Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Synthetic Biology Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Breast Cancer Market Analysis 2024 to 2032