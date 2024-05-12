Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market To Reach USD 2.2 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The decreasing costs of solar PV modules and ongoing technological advances drives the industry growth.

The fixed tilt solar PV market has experienced substantial growth driven by two primary factors, the remarkable decrease in the costs of solar PV modules and ongoing technological advancements within the industry. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global weighted average levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) for utility-scale solar PV plummeted by 89% from USD 0.445/kilowatt hour (kWh) in 2010 to USD 0.049/kWh in 2022. This cost reduction has rendered fixed tilt solar PV systems more economically viable and accessible to a broader spectrum of consumers. Furthermore, the evolution of high-efficiency solar cells and modules has bolstered the energy output of these systems, heightening their appeal to both residential and commercial users.

Governments worldwide have played a pivotal role in fostering the expansion of the fixed tilt solar PV market through supportive policies, incentives, and renewable energy targets. Many nations have implemented initiatives such as feed-in tariffs, tax credits, and subsidies to incentivize the adoption of solar PV systems. For instance, the United States offers the Investment Tax Credit (ITC), providing a 26% tax credit for residential and commercial solar installations until 2022. Additionally, the European Union has established a target to attain at least 32% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, with solar PV poised to play a significant role in achieving this objective.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/4bcZDuf

Segmentation Overview:

The fixed tilt solar PV market has been segmented into technology, application, end-user, and region.

Crystalline silicon is the leading technology segment

Based on market segmentation by technology, the crystalline silicon segment held the largest market share in the fixed tilt solar PV market in 2023. Crystalline silicon technology, including monocrystalline and polycrystalline solar cells, has been the dominant technology in the solar PV industry due to its high efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

On-grid is the leading application segment, accounting for the largest market share.

Based on the market segmentation by application, the on-grid sub-segment accounted for the largest market share in the fixed tilt solar PV market. On-grid solar PV systems connected to the utility grid have been widely adopted in residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects.

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/4bgZ4zJ

Fixed Tilt Solar PV Market Report Highlights:

The fixed tilt solar PV market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2032.

Technological advances and the need for renewable technologies have spurred the demand for the fixed tilt solar PV market.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for fixed tilt solar PV in the near future. The region's abundant solar resources, coupled with the increasing demand for electricity and the need for diversification of energy sources, drive the growth of solar PV in the MEA.

Some prominent players in the fixed tilt solar PV market report include First Solar Inc., JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Trina Solar Co., Ltd., LONGi Solar, Risen Energy Co., Ltd., GCL System Integration Technology Co., Ltd., Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd., SunPower Corporation, and Talesun Solar Technologies Co., Ltd.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/4dKs2K6

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

U.S. Solid State Transformer Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

High Voltage Direct Current Power Supply Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

U.S. Portable Vacuum Insulated Vessels Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Solar Hybrid Inverter Market Analysis 2024 to 2032

Energy Management Systems Market Analysis 2024 to 2032