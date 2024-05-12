Composite Doors & Windows Market To Reach USD 2.2 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Emphasis on sustainability and the use of environmentally friendly alternatives have encouraged the industry growth

The increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainability within the construction industry is a significant driving force for the composite doors & windows market. Composite materials like fiberglass and wood-plastic composites offer enhanced thermal insulation properties compared to conventional materials such as wood or aluminum. Furthermore, government initiatives and green building certification programs such as LEED and BREEAM promote using environmentally friendly building materials, consequently stimulating the demand for composite doors and windows.

Continuous advancements in manufacturing technologies and material science are fueling the growth of the composite doors & windows market. Innovations in pultrusion, vacuum infusion, and compression molding have empowered manufacturers to produce composite doors and windows with enhanced strength, durability, and visual appeal. Additionally, introducing new composite formulations, such as glass-reinforced polyurethane and carbon fiber-reinforced polymers, broadening the potential applications of composite doors and windows in residential and commercial construction projects.

Segmentation Overview:

The composite doors & windows market has been segmented into type, application, resin type, and region.

The residential segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on the application, the market segmentation includes industrial, commercial, and residential. The residential segment holds a significant share of the application segment of the composite doors and windows market. The demand is growing as composite doors and windows are increasingly adopted in residential construction due to their durability, energy efficiency, and low maintenance requirements.

PVC accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

Based on resin type, the market is segmented into polyester, PVC, and others. PVC holds a significant share of the resin type segment of the composite doors and windows market. This is due to its widespread use in the construction industry, durability, low maintenance requirements, and cost-effectiveness.

Composite Doors & Windows Market Report Highlights:

The composite doors & windows market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions and advancements in manufacturing technologies and material science are driving the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe tremendous growth during the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to the increasing construction activities, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Some prominent composite doors & windows market report players include Pella Corporation, Andersen Corporation, JELD-WEN Holding Inc., Marvin Windows and Doors, Dortek, Special-Lite Inc., Curries (ASSA ABLOY), Ecoste, Nationwide Windows Ltd., and Ravalsons.

