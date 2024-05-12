Transportation Turnstile Market To Reach USD 250.5 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Urbanization and construction activities boost market developments.

The ongoing urbanization trends and population growth undoubtedly influence the rapid growth of the global transportation turnstile market. With a significant portion of the world's population projected to reside in urban areas by 2050, the strain on public transportation systems is palpable. As cities expand and populations surge, efficient access control solutions like turnstiles become paramount to ensure smooth operations and manage passenger flows effectively.

One of the primary drivers behind the surge in demand for transportation turnstiles is the imperative to modernize transportation infrastructure. Governments and transit authorities worldwide are investing heavily in upgrading their systems to accommodate the escalating number of commuters. Turnstiles play a crucial role in this modernization effort by providing secure and efficient access control solutions in various transit hubs, including subway stations, bus terminals, and airports.

Moreover, integrating advanced technologies into turnstile systems is reshaping the landscape of transportation access control. Innovations such as biometric authentication, contactless payments, and IoT-enabled devices enhance turnstiles' functionality and elevate the overall passenger experience. For instance, biometric authentication systems, like the one implemented by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, streamline the boarding process and mitigate fare evasion, contributing to improved operational efficiency and revenue generation for transit authorities.

Segmentation Overview:

The transportation turnstile market has been segmented into type, end-user, and region.

Optical Turnstiles are the leading segment in 2023.

Based on the market segmentation by type, the optical turnstiles segment held the largest market share in the transportation turnstile market in 2023. Optical turnstiles are increasingly popular due to their advanced features, such as high-speed operation, contactless entry, and enhanced security through integrated sensors and alarms.

Metro Stations will be the Leading End-Users in the forecast period.

Based on the market segmentation by end-user, the metro station segment accounted for the largest market share in the transportation turnstile market in 2023. Metro systems are the backbone of urban transportation in many cities worldwide, serving millions of passengers daily. The high passenger volume and the need for efficient fare collection and access control have led to the widespread adoption of turnstiles in metro stations.

Transportation Turnstile Market Report Highlights:

The transportation turnstile market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.5% by 2032.

Factors such as favorable market conditions and growing need for construction activities fuel the demand for transportation turnstile in the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for transportation turnstiles in the near future. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing investments in transportation infrastructure in countries like China, India, and Japan are the key factors driving market growth in this region.

Some prominent players in the transportation turnstile market report include Cubic Corporation, Thales Group, Xerox Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Alstom, Axess AG, Boon Edam, Cominfo, a.s., Gunnebo AB, Dormakaba Group GmbH, Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH, and Turnstar Systems.

