SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Block, Inc. - SQ

NEW YORK, May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Block, Inc. (“Block” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SQ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Block and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2024, NBC News published an article reporting that “[f]ederal prosecutors are digging into internal practices at Block . . . discussing with a former employee alleged widespread and yearslong compliance lapses at the company’s two main units, Square and Cash App,” citing “two people with direct knowledge of the contacts”. The article reported that “the former employee provided prosecutors from the Southern District of New York documents that they say show that insufficient information is collected from Square and Cash App customers to assess their risks, that Square processed thousands of transactions involving countries subject to economic sanctions and that Block processed multiple cryptocurrency transactions for terrorist groups.”

On this news, Block’s stock price fell $6.16 per share, or 8.44%, to close at $66.84 per share on May 1, 2024.

