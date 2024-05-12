SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against SSR Mining Inc. - SSRM

NEW YORK, May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SSR Mining Inc. (“SSR” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSRM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.



The class action concerns whether SSR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until May 17, 2024 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired SSR securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 13, 2024, SSR issued a press release “announc[ing] a suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. This event occurred in the morning of February 13, 2024 at approximately 6:30 am EST, and all operations at Çöpler have been suspended as a result.” That same day, Reuters published an article reporting that a landslide at SSR’s Çöpler mine “left at least nine miners missing[.]”

On this news, SSR’s stock price fell $5.22 per share, or 53.7%, to close at $4.50 per share on February 13, 2024. In the days following the incident, various media outlets reported that several Company employees had been detained by Turkish authorities.

On February 18, 2024, SSR issued a press release in which the Company “acknowledge[d] that several of our team members are facing charges in relation to the recent incident[.]”

On this news, SSR’s stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 8.15%, over two trading sessions, to close at $4.51 per share on February 21, 2024.

Finally, on February 27, 2024, SSR conducted its earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2024, during which it acknowledged that the incident at the Çöpler mine “will have an impact on our financial results in 2024.”

On this news, SSR’s stock price fell $0.37 per share, or 7.93%, to close at $4.29 per share on February 28, 2024.

