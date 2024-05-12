Dallas-Fort Worth Criminal Forfeiture Lawyer Explains Federal Forfeiture Defense

Dallas, May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas-Fort Worth Criminal Forfeiture Lawyer John Helms has updated new resources on federal forfeiture defense on his website. These resources explain how federal criminal forfeiture laws enable law enforcement to seize assets like cars, jewelry, real estate, and bank accounts linked to illegal activities, including drug trafficking and money laundering. Helms emphasizes that forfeiture is only applicable in cases where the crime allows for such measures. His expertise in navigating these complex legal scenarios is crucial for protecting clients' rights and assets. For more detailed information and legal support, visit John Helms' website or contact his office directly for a free consultation.

Forfeiture happens when assets linked to illegal activities are seized by law enforcement. According to Dallas Criminal Defense Lawyer John Helms , Forfeiture is a federal law that enables law enforcement governmental agencies to seize any assets accumulated through illegal means.

"Federal criminal forfeiture is a federal law enabling law enforcement governmental agencies to seize assets, like cars, jewelry, and residential and commercial real estate, that were either used in conjunction with illegal activity or were bought with money gained from illegal activity, along with cash, bank accounts, cryptocurrency accounts," he wrote on his website .

On the other hand, it is important to note that Forfeiture is not allowed in every federal criminal case. Here is what Attorney Helms stated on his website:

"Forfeiture can be used only if the crime the defendant is charged with committing provides for it. Forfeiture is permitted in cases of drug trafficking, organized crime, child pornography, money laundering, and copyright infringement."

Facing a criminal charge is already distressing, but the prospect of Forfeiture is more alarming. A strong legal defense is crucial to protecting not only your rights but also your assets. Attorney John Helms can help you understand your rights and navigate the complexities of forfeiture law.

Contact him for a free legal consultation !

