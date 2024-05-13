Camfil Wraps Up Commercial Air Filter Procurement Video Series with Data Analysis Discussion

Riverdale, May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air quality specialists Dave Blackwell and Mark Davidson explain data collection methods and tools that aid those decisions.

Selecting an air filter is an intricate process, with diverse requirements and objectives across applications, and a range of factors to consider when making the decision. Air quality specialists Dave Blackwell and Mark Davidson explain data collection methods and tools that aid those decisions in the last part of Camfil's YouTube Shorts series on air filter procurement.

Earlier videos in the series have addressed aspects of commercial air filter procurement, including the shortcomings of RFQs and what to do instead, calculating the total cost of ownership, what happens during an air filter survey, and filter specifics such as depth and media surface area. In the final part of Camfil’s educational video series, Dave and Mark explain the role of data analysis in filter procurement and the tools involved in the process.

“Using advanced software developed over decades, along with numerous test ducts, mobile test labs in operation around the country, and specialized on-site testing equipment, Camfil is able to run continuous tests and gather data,” says air filter specialist Dave Blackwell, “The software isn’t limited to just Camfil air filters. It includes competitive filters as well.”

The educational program simplifies the process of obtaining air filters to improve air quality and public health in commercial settings. Camfil's accessible expertise enables businesses to make knowledgeable decisions for healthier indoor spaces, safer work environments, and less harm to delicate equipment.

In the video, Dave explains:

Analysis tools for determining total cost of ownership

Modeling filter performance

Why comprehensive data is important in air filtration

