10th GLA Global Logistics Conference Unites Professional Industry Leaders Worldwide in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, May 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10th GLA Global Logistics Conference, organized by the GLA Global Logistics Alliance (GLA Family), has successfully concluded at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai. The conference witnessed the participation of over 1500 delegates from more than 100 countries, making it the premier international logistics event worldwide.



At present, GLA boasts a membership of over 7,000 enterprises providing specialized and pioneering logistics solutions spanning 170+ countries and encompassing 706+ ports. GLA is dedicated to fostering the collaborative growth of small and medium-sized international logistics enterprises worldwide. Through mutual empowerment, GLA aims to establish an international supply chain system characterized by global credibility and collaborative sharing, ultimately shaping a more advanced logistics landscape.



Since its inception, the GLA Global Logistics Alliance has demonstrated exceptional organizational prowess by successfully hosting 09 Global Logistics Conferences, garnering acclaim for its professionalism and international reach. This year marked the 10th edition of the conference, held in the bustling metropolis of Dubai at the prestigious Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai. The strategic location of the conference, bridging trade routes between East and West, renders it a pivotal nexus for global logistics and trade in Dubai. The event provided a fertile ground for international logistics entrepreneurs to explore new avenues of cooperation and development amidst limitless business opportunities.

The theme of this year’s conference, “Innovation, Collaboration, and Sustainable Development”, underscores the imperative for embracing novel approaches to logistics technology, sustainable practices, and strategic partnerships in navigating future business landscapes. The conference facilitated forward-looking discussions on the current opportunities and challenges within the international logistics industry, breaking boundaries and introducing a new cross-border cooperation model between governments and enterprises. This resulted in the creation of a broader space for development, fostering global cooperation, sustainable growth, and a win-win ecosystem.

The conference drew more than 1,500 industry leaders, experts, and professionals, facilitating knowledge exchange. Participants engaged in over 70,000 one-on-one meetings spanning 2.5 days, fostering invaluable networking and business expansion opportunities. Additionally, with over 200 professional booths hosted by reputable and reliable companies, and an array of leisure activities such as cocktail parties, gala dinners, and sports tournaments, attendees experienced a seamless blend of business and leisure.



Conference Highlights

The Opening Ceremony of the conference was a grand affair, marked by speeches from esteemed keynote speakers who shared insights on the future of logistics and the importance of sustainable practices in driving industry growth. Ms. Grace Sun, the Founder of the GLA Global Logistics Alliance & Global Logistics Enterprise Federation (GLEF), set the tone by welcoming guests and emphasizing the critical need for a joint commitment to shaping the future of the global logistics industry. She said, “Your presence here is not just a testament to the significance of this conference; it also reflects our shared dedication to shaping the future of the global logistics industry. GLA remains steadfast in its mission to establish a comprehensive international logistics service platform, characterized by open sharing, resource aggregation, and mutually beneficial cooperation, all aimed at creating a brighter tomorrow for the industry. Each GLA Global Logistics Conference marks a new and exciting chapter. In Dubai, we will delve into the theme of “Innovation, Collaboration, and Sustainable Development,” jointly charting the course for global logistics. We are optimistic that this conference will foster greater cooperation, inject fresh momentum into the global logistics industry, and pave the way for a prosperous future for all stakeholders.”



The conference was attended by over 80 government representatives, business leaders, trade and logistics association heads from around the world, as well as entrepreneur representatives and professionals, and more than 1500 international supply chain and logistics enterprises from over 100 countries.



Notable guests included His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Khalid Al Qasimi of the UAE, UAE Royal Family member Mr. Mohamed Al Banna, Royal Advisor Mr. Yaqob Al Ali, Dubai government official Abdelrahman Mohamed Ali, Deputy Minister of Economy and Tourism of Dubai Abudulla Saeed Alzaabl, Deputy Minister of Economy and Tourism of Dubai Ahmad Ali Moosa, Director of the Rights Protection Division and the Commodity Import and Export Division, Minister of Economy and Tourism Mohannad Alatyat, Jonpaul Simpson, Director of Trade Facilitation of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Daniiar Amangeldiev, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyz Republic, Arzybek Kozhoshev, Minister in Charge of Energy and Infrastructure of Eurasian Economic Commission, Deputy Director Department of Transportation EEC Hayk Tutunjyan, and Vice Ministers from the Eurasian Economic Commission Alymbek Orozbekov and Almaz Sazbakov, among other representatives, including Chyngyz Sherniiazov, Head of the China-Eurasian Business Council, president of the UAE Logistics Association, Nadia-Abdul Aziz, representatives from CARA Freight Forwarding & Logistics Co Part of Seera Group, CTI shipping services LLC, and Nova Systems, among others.



On the day, representatives from over 50 mainstream media, including China-Arab TV, Middle East News, UAE News Web, Oasis Times, Dubai Chinese Network, American Newsweek, Sino-Foreign Economic News Web, People’s Daily, China News Web, China Economic Times, CCTV News Web, CCTV Video, Global Network, China Web, Sina Web, Tencent Web, Phoenix Web, China Web, Huicong Web, People’s Web, Shenzhen Special Zone Daily, Shenzhen Business Daily, Shenzhen News Web, Southern Web, and others, were present at the scene, witnessing this logistics industry event with enterprises from around the globe.



At the Opening Ceremony, in a keynote speech, H.E. Arzybek Kozhoshev, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the Eurasian Economic Commission highlighted that the Eurasian Railway Alliance made breakthrough progress in 2023. The volume of the North-South International Transport Corridor increased by 38%, exceeding 19 million tons; meanwhile, the transportation volume across the Caspian Sea increased by 86%, reaching 28,000 tons. These achievements are set to continue fostering regional cooperation, building a more efficient and convenient international transport network, and injecting new vitality into regional and external cooperative development



During the conference, GLA signed strategic partnership agreements with several renowned global logistics firms, including Express Air Freight Unlimited from the United States, Esalco Logistics from Turkey, IFE Global Logistics (London) LTD from the UK, and the National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL) from UAE. These agreements mark a significant milestone in international cooperation within the logistics industry, showcasing a closer collaboration among industry leaders. The signing ceremony not only represents a big step towards closer international cooperation in the world logistics industry but also heralds a new era of globalization and integration.



During the opening ceremony, GLA had the privilege of welcoming Ms Barbara and Anna from Nova Systems, Mr Ammar Shbaita from CARA Freight Forwarding & Logistics Co. Part Of Seera Group, and Mr Nadeem Qureshi from CTI Shipping Services LLC. These industry leaders shared their insights and future vision for the global logistics industry, discussing innovation, synergy, and sustainability, and offering a forward-looking perspective on the industry’s future.



During the conference, Mr. Todder Lao, Project Manager of Great Wall Insurance Company Limited, underscored the vital role of security in international shipping within today’s globalized economy. He emphasized the necessity of maintaining stability in the global supply chain and showcased GLA’s innovative logistics insurance service. In a notable address, Mr Todder Lao underscored the pivotal role of GLA’s groundbreaking insurance initiative. Launched in collaboration with PICC, China’s leading insurance group, the innovative offering boasts unprecedented rates as low as 0.01% alongside dedicated professional support. Mr. Lao’s commendation of GLA’s forward-thinking approach further solidified the GLA’s reputation as a trailblazer in revolutionizing the logistics landscape.



At the Panel Discussion Forum of the 10th GLA Global Logistics Conference in Dubai, industry leaders and experts from the logistics sector shared forward-looking and inspiring perspectives on “Innovation, Collaboration, and Sustainable Development in Logistics,” stressing the significance of innovation, synergy, and sustainable development in advancing the global logistics industry. With its professionalism, high standards, and inclusivity, GLA aims to invigorate sustainable growth in the global logistics industry and guide the sector towards a greener, smarter, and more innovative path.



GLA is dedicated to using technology to improve logistics and supply chain operations. During the conference, GLA unveiled its latest product, underscoring its dedication to driving innovation within the industry. Mr. Jephte, Project Development Executive, presented the products launched by GLA at the conference. These products include the GLA Project Cargo Network, GLA E-Commerce Network, GLA Warehouse Network, GLA Insurance Service, GLA Tracking, GLA Global Rate, GLA Academy, GLA APP, and other multi-disciplinary projects. These products provide advanced logistics management and technical support for global companies, helping them manage logistics information, streamline operations, and create more environmentally friendly and sustainable logistics practices.



Also, the Founder of GLA Global Logistics Alliance, Ms. Grace Sun, emphasized the pivotal role of integrating modern intelligent systems with traditional logistics practices across multiple domains. This strategic approach not only empowered participants with insights into industry trends but also provided practical solutions to enhance operational efficiency and sustainability



The 10th GLA Global Logistics Conference stands as a catalyst for driving the growth of the global logistics industry while fostering international cooperation and efficiency. As the event concludes, it leaves a lasting legacy of collaboration, innovation, and growth. GLA looks forward to continuing its mission of driving excellence in the logistics industry and invites stakeholders worldwide to join in shaping the future of global logistics.



The 11th GLA Global Logistics Conference will be in Bangkok from November 22 to 25, 2024. This conference promises to be a pivotal event uniting industry leaders to discuss cutting-edge innovations and sustainable practices. With Bangkok’s dynamic blend of tradition and modernity, attendees can expect insightful discussions and valuable networking opportunities that will shape the future of the logistics sector.

About GLA Global Logistics Alliance (GLA Family)

GLA Global Logistics Alliance is a global network of logistics and freight forwarding companies representing over 170+ countries. With a membership of more than 7,000 members, GLA serves as a leading platform for collaboration, business development, and knowledge sharing in the logistics industry. The annual GLA Global Logistics Conference is one of the flagship events, attracting logistics professionals, industry leaders, and partners from around the world. For more information, visit our website at https://www.glafamily.com/.

