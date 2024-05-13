DIRECTOR DECLARATION

London, 13 May 2024 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”) announces in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan (Venkat), Chair of the Company, has joined the board of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (“Wheaton”), a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange, as a non-executive director effective following his election at Wheaton’s Annual General Meeting on 10 May 2024.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations enquiries: For Media enquiries: Jack Garman Brunswick Group LLP in London Vice President of Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2723 +44 207 404 5959 investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Attachment