Dividend payment ex-date of AS Ekspress Grupp

AS Ekspress Grupp will distribute dividend of 6 euro cents per share on 22nd May 2024.

AS Ekspress Grupp will close the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends on 17 May 2024 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (the ex-dividend date) is set to 16 May 2024. From that date onwards, the persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive the dividends that will be distributed on 22nd May 2024.

