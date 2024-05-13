TRANSFORMA ANNOUNCES FAILURE TO FILE CEASE TRADE ORDER

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Vancouver, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transforma Resources Corporation (the “Company” or “Transforma”) announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) has issued a failure to file cease trade order (“FFCTO”) restricting the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in Canada, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").



The FFCTO was issued as a result of the Company's delay in filing its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, the related management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations, and CEO and CFO certificates relating to the audited annual financial statements as required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings beyond the April 29, 2024 filing deadline.

The Company intends to provide updates if and when necessary in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Transforma:

Transforma is a junior exploration company with a 100% undivided interest in its Thunder Copper Property. The project is situated in mining-friendly southwestern British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Carlos Lau, President and CEO

E-Mail: lau@telus.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.