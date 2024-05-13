Hi-View Appoints Terry Krepiakevich as Board Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (‘Hi-View' or the ‘Company’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63) is pleased to announce that Mr. Terry Krepiakevich FCPA, FCA, ICD.D has been appointed as Board Advisor and consultant to the Company.



Mr. Krepiakevich has over 30 years of experience as a CPA, board member and CFO, including directorships at various successful mining companies. He has served on several audit committee positions for both the TSX and NYSE listed companies and, in May 2011 was recognized with the BC CFO of the Year Award. Mr. Krepiakevich is a Fellow of the British Columbia CPA Association and a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

He was a Director and Audit Committee Chair of Alexco Resource Corp., until it was acquired by Hecla Mining Company in 2022. He has also served as a member and chair of the compensation and governance committees for various listed companies, and is currently on the Board of Sama Resources Inc. (TSXV:SME) and was until recently on the Board of Kaizen Discovery Inc. until its acquisition by Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Mr. Krepiakevich has also served on the board of Covenant House for nine years, and in the past has served on numerous charitable organizations in the Vancouver community.

The Company has granted stock options to a consultant, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, for 100,000 common shares exercisable for 2 years at $0.05 each.

The Company is continuing to conduct its private placement offering of up 10,000,000 Units at $0.022 each as more fully described in the Company’s news release of April 30, 2024.

About Hi-View

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA. The Company, through its subsidiary holds options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects, together with claims acquired directly through staking, all located in the Toodoggone region of northern BC, prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover 9,139 hectares.

Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne, CEO

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.