Global Ethanol Market Forecasted to Surpass $139 Billion by 2029, Driven by Diversification of Feedstock Sources, Renewable Energy, and Supportive Government Policies

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethanol Market Overview, 2024-29" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ethanol market is expected to witness significant growth, surpassing the value of USD 139 Billion by 2029, growing from USD 104.56 Billion in 2023. Anticipated to expand with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.05% from 2024 to 2029, the market is buoyed by a confluence of robust government policies, technological advancements, and an increased emphasis on renewable energy sources.

Driving Forces Behind the Growth



The market's growth trajectory is attributed to supportive government policies and advances in technology that have enhanced ethanol production efficiency. Governments worldwide are implementing policies, such as blending mandates, to increase demand for ethanol and encourage investment while scientific innovations lead to the use of non-food feedstocks, thereby promoting a more sustainable ethanol industry.

Challenges and Strategic Implications



Despite its growth potential, the ethanol market faces challenges, including pricing volatility and feedstock competition, which may impact production. Additionally, infrastructure limitations could pose a challenge for distribution. Market players are adapting strategies, including securing feedstock supplies and investing in research and development, to mitigate these challenges.

Trends Shaping the Industry



With increasing environmental concerns, the demand for renewable energy sources has surged, leading to an industry trend favouring diversification of feedstock sources. Corn and sugarcane remain prevalent, but alternative sources such as cellulosic biomass are gaining traction to address food security concerns.

Segmentation Insights



Synthetic ethanol production is witnessing considerable growth due to its efficiency and reduced environmental impact. Sugar-based feedstocks, on the other hand, are expected to grow rapidly due to their efficient conversion into ethanol. The automotive and transportation sector remains the dominant end-user of ethanol, largely driven by the need for cleaner-burning fuels.

Regional Market Developments



Europe is forecasted to lead the growth in the global ethanol market, largely due to stringent renewable energy targets and supportive policies aiding in demand stimulation. Investment in R&D and the promotion of a circular economy serve as catalysts for the European market expansion.

Industry-Leading Participants



The global market sees significant initiatives from key players such as capacity expansion and advancements in production technologies. Industry participants are also focusing on securing raw material sources in response to escalating competition and ensuring a steady supply chain. The global ethanol market is positioned within a dynamic framework of regulatory, technological, and market-driven factors, pointing towards a resilient industry outlook for the foreseeable future.

Competitive Dashboard

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

Porter's Five Forces

Company Profiles

Cargill, Incorporated

Company Snapshot

Company Overview

Financial Highlights

Geographic Insights

Business Segment & Performance

Product Portfolio

Key Executives

Strategic Moves & Developments

BP p.l.c.

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Orsted A/S

Tereos S.A.

Green Plains

Bunge Global SA

The Andersons, Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc

Sasol Limited

Aspects covered in this report

Ethanol market Outlook with its value and forecast along with its segments

Various drivers and challenges

On-going trends and developments

Top profiled companies

Strategic recommendation

Considered in this report

Historic year: 2018

Base year: 2023

Estimated year: 2024

Forecast year: 2029

By Sources

Natural

Synthetic

By Feedstock

Starch Based

Sugar Based

Cellulose Based

Others

By End Use

Automotive and Transportation

Alcoholic Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Fuel Blend

E5

E10

E15 TO E70

E75 TO E85

Others





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mdi7o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.