Change in Aktia's Executive Committee: Outi Henriksson leaves her duties as Aktia's CFO

Outi Henriksson, Aktia’s EVP and CFO and member of the Executive Committee, has decided to leave Aktia to pursue new career opportunities outside the company. To ensure a flexible transfer of responsibilities, Henriksson will continue to work for Aktia Group until approximately the end of August.

Henriksson has been EVP and CFO of Aktia since 2017. The recruitment process for a new EVP and CFO will start immediately.

"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Outi for her valuable work in developing our Group over the past seven years. During her time at Aktia, the company has undergone a major strategic transformation into a wealth management bank and succeeded in improving the Group's profitability," says Juha Hammarén, CEO of Aktia Bank Plc. "Outi has played a crucial role in the company’s development with her strong leadership and business competencies, and I am confident that she will continue to be successful in her future challenges."

“The seven years at Aktia have been a very rewarding period in many ways - not only for me as CFO, but also for the company thanks to the good development,” says Outi Henriksson. “As a shareholder in Aktia, I will support and follow Aktia's profit development with great interest. I am convinced that Aktia's professional team will continue the company's journey towards growth and the company’s strategic goals.”

