Correction: Tap offering of UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ bonds under the EUR 100 million Green Bonds Programme

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) has started accepting subscriptions for a tap offering under its EUR 100 milion Green Bonds Programme (ISIN - LT0000405938).

The Company is planning to issue up to EUR 2.99 million of nominal value bonds to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia with a yield-to-maturity of 10.00% and clean issue price of 92.92850%. With the issuance of an additional EUR 2.99 million of nominal value bonds, the aggregate total value of bonds issued under the Green Bonds Programme will be EUR 91.3 million.

The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed starts on 13 May 2024 and ends on 17 May 2024 3:00 PM (EET). The bonds’ trading date is 17 May 2024 and settlement date is 22 May 2024 (T+3).

Contact persons for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

Daumantas Pocius

Securities dealer

daumantas.pocius@luminorgroup.com



