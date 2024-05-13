Global Advanced Wound Care Trends and Forecasts 2024-2035: Market Booming with Start-Up Activity and Strategic Collaborations

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Care Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Advanced Wound Care Dressing, Type of Acute Wound Treated, Type of End User, Leading Advanced Wound Care Manufacturers, and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced wound care market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.06 billion in 2023 to USD 20.21 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period 2023-2035

One of the key objectives of the market report was to estimate the current opportunity and future growth potential for the advanced wound care market over the forecast period. the analyst has provided informed estimates on the likely evolution of the market for the forecast period, 2023-2035.

Over the past decade, wound care management has emerged as a significant contributor in medicare spending, resulting in a substantial financial burden on the healthcare sector. According to the recent medicare data, over 8 million people suffer from various chronic and non-healing complex wounds (such as diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, infections arising from surgical procedures and thermal wounds) in the US alone; this accounts for 2% of the entire population of the US.

The US medicare beneficiaries spend over $ 50 billion, annually, for the treatment of chronic wounds. The significant medicare cost can be attributed to the growing burden of chronic diseases, rise in the global geriatric population who are prone to chronic diseases and wounds, and the rising number of surgeries (by ~20%) post the pandemic. These factors have, subsequently, prompted the innovators to develop innovative and technologically advanced wound care products for effective wound care management.

Advanced wound care products / advanced wound care management solutions refer to a group of products that can be utilized by the healthcare professionals to expedite the healing process of a wound. It is worth noting that over 180 players in this domain offer products in the form of advanced wound care dressings, bioengineered skins and dermal substitutes, and wound healing medical devices. In order to increase the adoption of advanced wound care products, stakeholders are focused on integrating these products with AI technology and machine learning, leading to the development of smart bandages and wound care products that can be operated through mobile app.

It is also worth highlighting that close to 30% of the companies working in the advanced wound care market were established before-1990. Examples of such companies (established before 1990, very large companies, in alphabetical order) include 3M, B. Braun, Becton Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Coloplast, Cook Medical, and Ethicon. Recently, in April 2023, Convatec acquired the assets of 30 Technology in order to expand its product portfolio of wound care. In the foreseen future, more such collaborations are anticipated to take place to expand the existing expertise of the stakeholders.

Presently, more than 40% of the advanced wound care market is captured by companies based in North America. The market size for advanced wound care in North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.59%, during the forecast period (2023-2035). Several factors contribute to the region's dominance in this domain, including the presence of big pharma companies with well-established research and development divisions that foster innovation and drive the demand for advanced wound care products and the rising prevalence of chronic disease conditions within this geographical region.

Moreover, the experts believe that integration of wound care with AI technology has significant revenue generation potential in the near future. Such developments are further supported by the growing partnership activity in this domain. Notably, over the past three years, close to 100 partnerships have been established by stakeholders in advanced wound care market.

With the rising popularity of such solutions in the healthcare industry and the ongoing efforts of stakeholders to further improve / expand their respective offerings, the advanced wound care market is likely to witness a steady growth during the forecast period.

Advanced Wound Care Market Share Insights

The market research report presents an in-depth analysis of the various companies that are engaged in the global market of advanced wound care, across different segments, as defined below:

Historical Trend: 2019-2021

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2035

Market Size 2023: USD 11.06 billion

CAGR: 5.15%

Customization Scope: 15% Free Customization

PowerPoint Presentation (Complimentary)

Type of Advanced Wound Care Product Advanced Wound Care Dressings Bioengineered Skins and Dermal Substitutes Wound Healing Medical Devices

Type of Advanced Wound Care Dressing Foam Dressings Antimicrobial Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Alginate Dressings Composite Dressings Other Type of Wound Care Dressings

Type of Bioengineered Skin and Dermal Substitute Allografts Autografts Extracellular Matrices Growth Factors Other Dermal Substitutes

Type of Wound Healing Medical Device Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Topical Oxygen Therapy Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Hydrotherapy Electric Stimulation Therapy Skin Closure Systems / Adhesives Other Wound Healing Medical Devices

Type of Wound Treated Acute Wounds Chronic Wounds

Type of Acute Wound Treated Surgical Wounds Burns Other Types of Acute Wounds

Type of Chronic Wound Treated Venous Ulcers Diabetic Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Other Types of Chronic Wounds

Type of End User Hospital Care Home Care / Door to Door Services Other Types of End Users

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled 3M Arthrex Advanced Medical Solutions Cardinal Health Coloplast Convatec DeRoyal Ethicon Essity Fidia Farmaceutici Integra Life Sciences Medline Industries Molnlycke Healthcare Organogenesis RTI Surgical Smith+Nephew Zimmer Biomet

Excel Data Packs (Complimentary) Advanced Wound Care Market Landscape Company Competitiveness Analysis Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis Clinical Trial Analysis Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajxh2x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment