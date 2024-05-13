Sleep Apnea Devices Market, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2024-2035: How Contactless Sleep Apnea Devices Are Transforming Treatment

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Apnea Devices Market, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Product Type, Type of Diagnostic Device, Type of Therapeutic Device, Type of Positive Airway Pressure Device, Route of Administration and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sleep apnea devices market is estimated to be worth $13.5 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2035.

This research study consists of industry trends, detailed market analysis, patent analysis, clinical trial analysis, funding and investment analysis and partnerships and collaborations analysis. The growth in the sleep apnea devices market share over the next decade is likely to be the result of anticipated increase in patient population and rise in the demand for sleep apnea devices for sleep apnea treatment.

One of the key objectives of this market report was to estimate the current sleep apnea devices market share, opportunity and the future growth potential of the sleep apnea devices market, over the forecast period. Based on multiple parameters, likely adoption trends and through primary validations, the analyst has provided an informed estimate on the sleep apnea devices market evolution during the forecast period 2024-2035.

The global sleep apnea market highlights the distribution of this segment across different types of products, such as sleep apnea medical devices and drug therapies. The sleep apnea devices market segment occupies the highest share in 2024 and is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Market Share by Type of Diagnostic Device

The global sleep apnea diagnostic devices market is categorized into polysomnography devices and home sleep apnea testing devices. The home sleep apnea testing devices segment occupies the highest sleep apnea devices market share for diagnosis in 2024 and expected to dominant during the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to the fact that such devices offer a convenient and cost-effective way to monitor and diagnose sleep apnea from the comfort of their homes.

Market Share by Type of Therapeutic Device

The global sleep apnea therapeutic devices market is segmented into positive airway pressure devices, oral devices and implantable devices. Owing to their comfortable and convenient nature oral devices are likely to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to other devices in the coming years.

Market Share by Key Geographical Regions

According to projections, the sleep apnea devices market in North America is likely to capture majority (70%) of the market share, and this trend is unlikely to change in the future. It is worth highlighting that the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively healthy CAGR (9%), during the period 2024-2035.

Key Market Insights

The market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, sleep apnea devices market share, market size, market analysis, market forecast and future opportunities for the sleep apnea companies involved in the development of sleep apnea medical devices and sleep apnea drugs.

The sleep apnea devices market research report highlights the efforts of several sleep apnea device manufacturers and sleep apnea therapy developers engaged in this rapidly emerging market segment of the pharmaceutical industry. Key takeaways of the sleep apnea devices market report are briefly discussed below.

Rising Prevalence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Central Sleep Apnea

Sleep apnea is an underrecognized medical condition that is more common in men than women and prevalence of sleep apnea tend to rise with age in the general population. It is estimated that nearly 1 billion people have mild to severe sleep apnea globally, however, a substantial portion of this population remains undiagnosed. In Europe, sleep apnea has emerged as one of the key public health problems.

In fact, nearly 90 million (22.7%) people have moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea in Europe. Similarly, around 7% of the total population and 60% of the geriatric population aged 65 and above is suffering from obstructive sleep apnea in the US. It is worth highlighting that improved detection and diagnosis of sleep apnea has also contributed to the growing number of reported cases of this clinical condition.

Competitive Landscape of Sleep Apnea Device Manufacturers

The sleep apnea device manufacturers landscape features over 100 companies offering a range of sleep apnea medical devices, including continuous positive airway pressure machines (CPAP machine), bilevel positive airway pressure machines (BiPAP), auto-adjusting pressure machines (APAP), oral devices, implantable devices, contactless devices, adaptive servo ventilation, expiratory positive airway pressure devices, home sleep apnea test devices and polysomnography devices.

Notably, the majority of the sleep apnea medical devices can be used in home care setting for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea, with an aim to enhance the overall experience of end user. Some examples of obstructive sleep apnea medical devices include O2Vent Optima Mini, aura6000T, AirSenseT 11 CPAP and Bongo Rx. Overall, the market landscape of sleep apnea medical device manufacturers is well-fragmented, featuring the presence of small, mid-sized, and large sleep apnea companies located in different geographical regions.

It is interesting to note that around 50% of these sleep apnea device manufacturers are located in North America, followed by Europe. Within North America, US and Canada emerged as the hubs for sleep apnea device manufacturers. It is worth highlighting that Appscent Medical, an Israel based company, is developing an advanced artificial intelligence-based home care medical device for contactless detection and treatment of sleep apnea, which is expected to revolutionize the sleep apnea treatment in the coming years.

In addition, Resmed captures the significant sleep apnea devices market share for both diagnostic and treatment devices. Furthermore, amidst the recent initiatives undertaken to develop more convenient treatment options for this medical condition, sleep apnea nasal devices have emerged as one of the most suitable options, having demonstrated the capability to treat sleep apnea.

Competitive Landscape of Sleep Apnea Drug Therapy Developers

Sleep apnea drugs market features the presence of close to 25 industry and non-industry players developing / evaluating drug therapies for sleep apnea treatment. Over 35 sleep apnea drug therapies are currently being evaluated in different phases of clinical studies, either as monotherapies or in combination with other drugs for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and central sleep apnea.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Trends Analysis: Increase in Funding and Patent Activity Reflect the Rising Interest in this Industry

In the past four years, close to USD 1.6 billion have been invested by various investors across the globe in sleep apnea companies engaged in the sleep apnea devices market. These companies raised majority of the funds through other equity. It is worth highlighting that LivaNova raised a significant capital amount (USD 595 million) through other equity. The company has planned to use this amount to advance its neurostimulator therapeutic device for sleep apnea treatment.

Additionally, over 1,600 patents focused on sleep apnea have been granted / filed in the past four years, indicating the substantial efforts made by researchers engaged in this domain. Most of the patents have been filed for the advancement of sleep apnea medical devices.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Analysis: Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices Hold Majority Market Share

The global sleep apnea devices market is estimated to be worth USD 13.5 billion in 2024. The market growth is expected to be driven by the growing geriatric population, rising demand for sleep apnea therapeutic devices leading to a CAGR of 4.61% and carve out a significant sleep apnea devices market share over the forecast period.

North America Emerged as the Hub of Sleep Apnea Medical Devices and Sleep Apnea Treatment; Asia Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Market

Presently, North America capture 70% of the market share of the overall sleep apnea devices market. In the recent years, demand for sleep apnea devices has witnessed a tremendous increase in North America. Further, it is worth highlighting that, owing to the rising demand for sleep apnea devices and anticipated drug approvals, market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to other regions in the coming years.

Market Share Insights

The sleep apnea devices market research report presents an in-depth analysis of the various companies that are engaged in the global sleep apnea industry, across different segments, as defined below:

Historical Trend: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2024: $13.05 Billion

CAGR: 4.61%

PowerPoint Presentation: (Complimentary)

Customization Scope: 15% Free Customization

Product Type Sleep Apnea Medical Devices Sleep Apnea Drug Therapies

Type of Diagnostic Device Polysomnography Devices Home Sleep Apnea Testing Devices

Type of Therapeutic Device Positive Airway Pressure Devices Oral Devices Implantable Devices

Type of Positive Airway Pressure Device CPAP Machine BiPAP Machines APAP Machines Other Machines

Route of Administration Oral Therapies Subcutaneous Therapies

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled Acurable Advanced Brain Monitoring Airway Management Apnimed Bayer Belun Technology BRAEBON Medical Cadwell Desitin Pharma Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Eli Lilly and Company Hunan Ventmed Medical Technology Incannex Healthcare Lowenstein Medical Nihon Kohden Nox Medical Oventus Medical Philips React Health ResMed SciSparc Sibelmed Somnetics International inc SomnoMed Sunrise Topson Medical Vyaire Medical Wellue Whole You ZOLL Itamar (Full list of 110+ companies captured is available in the report)

Excel Data Packs: (Complimentary) Market Landscape Analysis Clinical Trial Analysis Partnership and Collaboration Analysis Funding and Investment Analysis Patent Analysis Market Forecast an Opportunity Analysis



