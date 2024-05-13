Non-clinical Homecare Software Market To Reach USD 19.4 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing need for homecare services drives the market growth.

The growing integration of technology within the homecare sector emerges as a primary catalyst propelling the expansion of the non-clinical homecare software market. As homecare providers increasingly adopt digital solutions to streamline their operations, enhance patient care, and facilitate communication, the demand for non-clinical homecare software experiences a notable upsurge. Moreover, the pandemic's influence has expedited the uptake of telehealth and remote monitoring technologies, further fueling the demand for solutions in non-clinical homecare software.

An additional significant driver for the non-clinical homecare software market stems from the aging population and their growing inclination towards home-based care. With the global demographic gradually aging, the need for home care services is projected to grow substantially. Many elderly individuals prefer receiving care within the familiarity of their homes rather than in institutional settings, thus stimulating the demand for homecare services and, consequently, non-clinical homecare software. Furthermore, governments and healthcare systems increasingly acknowledge the advantages of home-based care, including diminished healthcare expenses and enhanced patient outcomes, thereby providing further impetus to the expansion of the non-clinical homecare software market.

Segmentation Overview:

The non-clinical homecare software market has been segmented into product type, application, end-user, and region.

Agency systems are the leading applications for non-clinical homecare software.

The market is segmented based on applications, including agency systems, electronic visit verification, non-clinical health management systems, telehealth systems, and others. Agency systems hold a significant share of the non-clinical homecare software market's application segment. They are essential for homecare operations, including scheduling, billing, and patient records management.

Private homecare agencies account for a substantial share of the forecast period.

The market segmentation based on the end-user includes private homecare agencies, therapy centers, rehabilitation centers, hospice care, and others. The private homecare agency category holds a substantial share of the non-clinical homecare software market's end-user segment. Private homecare agencies have increasingly adopted non-clinical homecare software to streamline operations, manage client data, and improve overall efficiency.

Non-clinical Homecare Software Market Report Highlights:

The non-clinical homecare software market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 14.1% by 2032.

The increasing adoption of technology in home care, the growing aging population, and the rising preference for home-based care are driving the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population in countries like China, Japan, and India.

Some prominent players in the Non-clinical Homecare Software market report include AlayaCare, Axxess, Brightree, CareVoyant, ClearCare, Delta Health Technologies, Kantime, MatrixCare, Netsmart, Net Health, and WellSky.

