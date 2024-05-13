Global Women's Health App Market Analysis & Forecasts 2024-2034 Featuring Wildflower Health, Flo Health, HelloBaby, Natural Cycles, Apple, Clue, Withings, Glow, Ovia Health, & Fitbit

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women's Health App Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global women's health app market accounted for USD 3.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 27.96 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 19.64% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Widespread use of smartphones, growing aging population, increased obesity rates, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases among women such as osteoarthritis (OA), anemia, irregular menstruation, obesity, depression, & fibromyalgia, increasing availability of disease-specific solutions, rising arthritis prevalence among females, surge in technological advancements, and growing introduction of women's health applications are some of the key factors boosting the market growth.



A women's health app typically encompasses multiple trackers, such as an overall female health monitor, a pregnancy monitor, and a period monitor. Modern technological advancements have led to the development of various women's health applications that more effectively tackle women's healthcare concerns. With the integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, these apps are engineered to enhance women's healthcare. Their reliability and effectiveness are ensured by the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology during their development.

Hence, growing introduction of women's health applications is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2023, Hearst UK, a prominent provider of premium content and experiences, has unveiled new applications for Women's Health UK and Men's Health UK, enhancing their membership offerings. With these new apps, members of the Women's Health Collective and Men's Health Squad can access exclusive training plans and wellness guidance from renowned fitness experts worldwide.



North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rising use of smartphones, growing government efforts to lower healthcare expenses, strong uptake of advanced technological products, surge in regulatory approval for mobile-based applications, increase in chronic diseases among women, and rise in partnerships among market participants.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising need for efficient healthcare technologies, heightened government attention to women's health, growing awareness of reproductive health, and surge in the introduction of new applications. For instance, in May 2022, AIIMS Delhi, in collaboration with the startup Nurithm lab, has introduced a smartphone application called DermaAid, powered by artificial intelligence. The app aims to tackle issues related to accessibility and precision in the clinical diagnosis of dermatological conditions, such as skin and oral cancers.



