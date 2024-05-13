Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034: $3.69 Billion Market Expanding Amid Growing Cases of Parkinson's, Hypertension, and Diabetes

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global xerostomia therapeutics market accounted for USD 2.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 3.69 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period 2024-2034

Rise in chemotherapy & radiotherapy utilization for cancer treatment, increasing prevalence of xerostomia among the elderly, growing reliance on prescribed medications, expanding prevalence of conditions such as Parkinson's disease, hypertension, & diabetes, heightened awareness regarding products addressing xerostomia, ongoing research & development efforts aimed at developing more effective solutions, and surge in the introduction of innovative therapeutics for xerostomia are some of the drivers driving the market growth.



Surge in the introduction of innovative therapeutics for xerostomia is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Xerostomia is characterized by oral dryness resulting primarily from decreased saliva production. It can manifest as a dry mouth sensation, oral burning, swallowing difficulties, or diminished taste sensation. Common causes include medication side effects, head and neck radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, as well as potential association with Sjogren's syndrome.



North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of xerostomia & related dry mouth conditions such as Sjogren's syndrome & rheumatoid arthritis and increase in initiatives aimed at raising awareness about dry mouth. For instance, in April 2023, The Sjogren's Foundation has initiated efforts to raise awareness about Sjogren's syndrome through the establishment of the April is Sjogren's Awareness Month campaign.

Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in research & development endeavors, rise in the occurrence of diabetes, cancer, & Parkinson's disease, and increase in collaborations among market participants.



