Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034: $3.69 Billion Market Expanding Amid Growing Cases of Parkinson's, Hypertension, and Diabetes

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global xerostomia therapeutics market accounted for USD 2.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 3.69 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period 2024-2034
Rise in chemotherapy & radiotherapy utilization for cancer treatment, increasing prevalence of xerostomia among the elderly, growing reliance on prescribed medications, expanding prevalence of conditions such as Parkinson's disease, hypertension, & diabetes, heightened awareness regarding products addressing xerostomia, ongoing research & development efforts aimed at developing more effective solutions, and surge in the introduction of innovative therapeutics for xerostomia are some of the drivers driving the market growth.
Surge in the introduction of innovative therapeutics for xerostomia is predicted to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Xerostomia is characterized by oral dryness resulting primarily from decreased saliva production. It can manifest as a dry mouth sensation, oral burning, swallowing difficulties, or diminished taste sensation. Common causes include medication side effects, head and neck radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, as well as potential association with Sjogren's syndrome.
North America region is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of xerostomia & related dry mouth conditions such as Sjogren's syndrome & rheumatoid arthritis and increase in initiatives aimed at raising awareness about dry mouth. For instance, in April 2023, The Sjogren's Foundation has initiated efforts to raise awareness about Sjogren's syndrome through the establishment of the April is Sjogren's Awareness Month campaign.
Additionally, Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surge in research & development endeavors, rise in the occurrence of diabetes, cancer, & Parkinson's disease, and increase in collaborations among market participants.
Report Scope:
- Base Year: 2023
- Forecast Period: 2024-2034
- Study Coverage
- Market Forecast by Type, Product, and Distribution Channel
- Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)
- MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)
- Exhaustive Company Profiles of Top 10+ Major Market Players
Companies Featured
- Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
- Parnell Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- OraCoat
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Acacia Pharma
- Pendopharm
Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecast by Type 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Prescription
- OTC
Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecast by Product 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Dentifrices
- Salivary Substitutes
- Salivary Stimulants
Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecast by Distribution Channel 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Online Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
Xerostomia Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecast by Region 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/to23t9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.