RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference on May 14th, 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time.



There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts / bofa/healthcare2024/id3dV364.cfm

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024 Time: 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time Location: Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 375 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida, Texas and Arizona. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 9,700 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

