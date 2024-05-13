Global Logistics-as-a-Service Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Expected to Reach $2 Trillion by 2030: Technological Innovation Fueling Expansion, Implications for 3PL and 4PL Providers

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Logistics-as-a-Service Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Value-added Services), By Logistics Type, By Mode of Transport, By Application, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Logistics-as-a-Service market showcased growth at a CAGR of 6.50% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 1.2 Trillion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 2.0 Trillion in 2030.



The report provides an overarching analysis of the industry's development, exploring its segmented services by transportation, warehousing, and value-added services. Focused both on domestic and international logistics types and spanning various modes of transport—roadways, waterways, railways, and airways—the report brings forward a detailed valuation of the market's trajectory and potential.

Technological Innovation Fueling Expansion



In the age of rapid digital transformation, LaaS has witnessed sweeping technological advancements. Innovations such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain are revolutionizing the industry, enhancing supply chain transparency and operational efficiency. These advancements have paved the way for improved decision-making and customer service, propelling the market to new heights.

Increasing Demand Across Diverse Applications



With a spurt in e-commerce and increasing global trade, the demand for sophisticated logistics solutions has surged. This has led to the incorporation of robust technologies like cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), addressing efficiency and scalability needs in supply chain management. Its utility spans across a variety of applications, notably retail, manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, and healthcare and pharmaceuticals—all contributing to the sector's growth.

Implications for 3PL and 4PL Providers



The evolution of Third-Party Logistics (3PL) and Fourth Party Logistics (4PL) entities are pivotal to the landscape of global logistics. Their influence is expected to rise considerably in the coming decade. As the logistics sector grapples with challenges such as operational costs, labor shortages, and increasing customer demands, technological investments have become imperative for sustaining growth and competitiveness.

The Transportation Industry at a Glance



The transportation sector, being one of the largest industries globally, encompasses segments such as taxi services, trucking, flights, rail, courier services, and warehouses. The boom in e-commerce has particularly fuelled the expansion of related transportation businesses. Cloud service providers are posited to potentially rival established 3PLs by 2030 in the sector of transportation data services.

Challenges and Strategic Responses



Existing supply chain companies are navigating varying challenges precipitated by changes in manufacturing and consumer landscapes. Unexpected market slowdowns and expansions have pushed these organizations to adapt quickly, optimizing their operations to cater to the new demand profiles.

Outsourcing as a Strategic Move



The report identifies a significant industry trend in the logistics outsourcing, with companies increasingly relying on LaaS providers for comprehensive shipping and supply chain support. Such strategic partnerships are crucial for streamlined operations and facilitate last-mile logistics, thereby enhancing supply chain efficacy.

Market Analysis and Forecast



In-depth regional analyses, industry drivers, emerging trends, and potential challenges are explored to forecast the market's trajectory through 2030. Key strategic developments, competitive landscape, and the potential for mergers, acquisitions, and new product innovations are also reviewed in the report. The findings highlight the robust growth of the Global Logistics-as-a-Service market, which is poised to foster transformative changes in supply chain management and logistics operations worldwide.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Logistics-as-a-Service Market by Value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Logistics-as-a-Service Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India and Australia).

The report presents the analysis of Logistics-as-a-Service Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Logistics-as-a-Service Market By Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing, Value-added Services).

The report analyses the Logistics-as-a-Service Market By Logistics Type (Domestic, International).

The report analyses the Logistics-as-a-Service Market By Mode of Transport (Roadways, Waterways, Railways, Airways).

The report analyses the Logistics-as-a-Service Market By Application (Retail, Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications).

Market Dynamics

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by service type, by logistics type, by mode of transport & by application.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Analyst Recommendations

Expand Geographical Presence

Diversify Service Offerings

The companies analysed in the report include

Amazon.com, Inc

DHL Group

FedEx Corporation

Transfix

Uber Freight LLC

Flexport Inc

e2open, LLC

Project44

Cogoport

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/easo5s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.