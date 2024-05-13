Multi Oven Market To Reach USD 30.1 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The growing demand for multi oven has triggered the industry development in the food industry.

The surge in demand for multi oven in the market is fueled by consumers seeking greater convenience and time-saving solutions in their kitchens. With increasingly busy lifestyles and a growing inclination towards multitasking, homeowners are on the lookout for kitchen appliances that can streamline cooking processes and handle multiple dishes simultaneously. Multi ovens fulfill this need by providing flexibility, enabling users to cook various foods at different temperatures and settings, thereby saving valuable time and effort.

Additionally, the growing popularity of outdoor cooking and entertainment contributes significantly to expanding the multi oven market. As more homeowners invest in outdoor kitchens and living spaces, there is a heightened demand for versatile, high-performance cooking appliances like multi oven. These ovens can cater to larger groups and prepare diverse dishes, making them an appealing choice for hosting gatherings and outdoor parties.

Segmentation Overview:

The multi oven market has been segmented into product tyep, power source, end-user, and region.

Electric multi oven is the leading power source in the forecast period.

The market is segmented by power source into steam, gas, and electric. Demand for the electric multi-oven segment holds a significant share and is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Its market is driven by the growing preference for energy-efficient and eco-friendly appliances.

The commercial kitchens dominated the end-user segment in the forecast period.

The market segmentation based on the end-user includes hotels and restaurants, bakery stores, commercial kitchens, retail outlets, and others. Commercial kitchens hold a significant share of the end-user segment of the multi oven market. This segment refers to the demand from various commercial establishments, such as catering services, food production facilities, and institutional kitchens, which require multiple ovens for efficient and high-volume operations. The growing trend of foodservice businesses and the increasing demand for consistent and high-quality food production contribute to the dominance of this category.

Multi Oven Market Report Highlights:

The multi oven market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2032.

Rising demand for convenience and time-saving appliances and increasing popularity of outdoor cooking and entertainment is contributing to the rising demand for this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This demand can be attributed to rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, tourism, and the growing popularity of modern kitchen appliances in countries like China, India, and other Southeast Asian countries.

Some prominent players in the multi oven market report include Rational AG, Alto-Shaam, Middleby Corporation, Hatco Corporation, Electrolux Professional, Italforni Pesatori, Welbilt, Piron Catering, Eloma GmbH, Convotherm, Houno, Turbochef Technologies, Vulcan Equipment, and Merrychef.

