  Ferrari Announces Offering of Notes

Maranello (Italy), 13 May, 2024 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that it plans to offer unsecured debt securities (the “Notes”) in benchmark size and subject to market conditions. The Notes are intended to rank pari passu with respect to all other outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Ferrari.

Ferrari intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be offered and sold under Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the "Prospectus Regulation"). The Notes will be issued under a prospectus.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, macro events, pandemics and conflicts, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation (in each case, in Italy or abroad), production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of the Group's control.

