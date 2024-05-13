Teleflex Publishes 2023 Global Impact Report

WAYNE, Pa., May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it has published its 2023 Global Impact Report. The report outlines recent accomplishments and sets new targets to support the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).



“Advancing Corporate Social Responsibility and an inclusive culture is a key priority for Teleflex and a pillar of our strategy to deliver long-term durable growth. This year’s Global Impact Report demonstrates the continued efforts of the organization to remain focused on our products, patients, people and the environment,” said Liam Kelly, Chairman, President, and CEO of Teleflex. “By continuing to focus on our social and sustainability efforts as a company, we can become a better partner to all of our key stakeholders and a better steward of the environment.”

“I am very honored to be the new Chair of our CSR Steering Committee and am excited to share this year’s report,” said Cam Hicks, Corporate Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “The progress we made in 2023 is a testament to all of our employees who continue to push forward our CSR efforts with passion and diligence.”

The 2023 Global Impact Report outlines accomplishments and plans for each of the company’s four CSR pillars: Ethics & Governance, Planet & Environment, People, and Community & Sustainable Healthcare.

Highlights from this year’s report include:

Validation of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across Teleflex’s value chain by 2050: The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated the company’s commitment for both near-term and long-term emissions reduction targets for scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.



Improvement in ESG ratings: In 2023, Teleflex improved its ratings in three of the industry’s recognized reporting agencies, earning an AA rating for MSCI; a 3, 1, and 6 respectively on the ISS ESG QualityScore for each relative topic area; and an ESG Risk Rating of 24.6 from Morningstar Sustainalytics.



Generation of Renewable Energy at Manufacturing Sites. Teleflex has 7 manufacturing sites equipped with solar photovoltaic (PV) installations. During 2023, those sites generated over 7.5 GWh (gigawatt hours) of renewable electricity.



Research Grants: In 2023, we issued 12 directed grants totaling nearly $4.8 million and 20 Investigator Initiated Study (IIS) grants worth over $3.7 million for a total of $8.5 million in clinical research grants.



Read the full 2023 Global Impact Report at https://teleflex.com/usa/en/about-us/csr/index.html

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™ Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, Arrow, Barrigel, Deknatel, LMA, Pilling, QuikClot, Rüsch, UroLift, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

© 2024 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Contacts:

Teleflex

Lawrence Keusch

Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy Development

investor.relations@teleflex.com

610-948-2836