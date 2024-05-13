Brazil Nuts Market To Reach USD 85.7 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The rise in preference for healthy and nutritious snacks leads to market growth.

The growing consumer preference for healthy and nutritious snacks is a significant driving factor for the Brazil nuts market. Brazil nuts are rich in selenium, magnesium, and other essential nutrients, making them an attractive option for health-conscious consumers. This trend is expected to continue as more people prioritize healthy eating habits and seek out nutrient-dense snacks.

Another driving factor for the Brazil nuts market is the increasing use of these nuts in various food and beverage applications. Brazil nuts are incorporated into products such as snack bars, nut butters, baked goods, and confectionery items. The versatility of Brazil nuts allows manufacturers to develop innovative products that cater to different consumer preferences. Moreover, the rising popularity of plant-based diets has increased demand for nut-based products as a source of protein and healthy fats.

Segmentation Overview:

The Brazil nuts market has been segmented into type, distribution channel, product type, end-use, and region.

The conventional is the leading segment that is projected to encourage market growth.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment holds a significant share of the type segment of the Brazil nuts market. This is due to its historically lower production costs and broader availability of conventionally grown Brazil nuts. Conventional farming methods have been the traditional approach, resulting in a more established supply chain and consumer base.

Whole nuts are the leading product segment anticipated to drive the growth of the segment.

Based on the product type, the market segmentation includes whole, roasted, and shelled nuts. Whole nuts hold a substantial share of the product type segment of the Brazil nuts market. Consumers often prefer whole Brazil nuts due to their versatility, as they can be consumed raw, roasted, or used in various recipes. Additionally, whole nuts have a longer shelf life than shelled nuts, making them more convenient for storage and transportation. The whole nuts segment also caters to consumers who enjoy the process of cracking the nuts themselves, which can be an enjoyable and engaging experience.

Brazil Nuts Market Report Highlights:

The Brazil nuts market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2032.

Sustainable harvesting and fair-trade practices are expected to provide market opportunities.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe substantial growth during the forecast period. China and India are significant consumers of Brazilian nuts, and the demand is driven by rising incomes, urbanization, and growing awareness of the nut's nutritional benefits. This growth can be attributed to changing dietary patterns, the popularity of plant-based proteins, and the increasing demand for superfoods in Asian countries.

Some prominent players in the Brazil nuts market report include Bata Food BV, Fredlyn Nut Company, Manutata, Ecofruit LTDA, White Lion Foods, Florenzano Nuts, Seeberger, Houston Pecan Company, Carrefour, and Farm Fresh Nuts.

