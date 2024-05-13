Manufacture of Number Plates, Signage and Displays and Engraving in South Africa 2024 - New Number Plates in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to Drive Sales of Number Plates in these Provinces

Dublin, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Number Plates, Signage and Displays and Engraving in South Africa 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes all types of commercial and retail signage, road signage, number plates (or licence plates) and billboards. It includes information on the size and state of the industry including signage demand and new regulations in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which will have a significant impact on industry revenues, trends, notable players and developments.

There are profiles of 19 companies including signage companies such as AE Signage, Signs R Us and Billboard Africa, and number plate companies including Uniplate and New Numberplate Requisites.

Introduction

Demand for signage is subject to spending by companies on branding, the completion of new buildings, government spending on roads, new vehicle registrations and changing regulations.

The number plate industry is expected to see a significant growth in demand for number plates with new licence plates announced in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Number plate manufacture is a highly concentrated sector, with production of blanks carried out by just three companies.

Printed signage such as billboards is declining as more signage becomes electronic.

Key Trends

Electronic signage is steadily replacing physical signage, particularly printed billboards.

Increasing demand for road signs with reflective materials.

Renting signage a growing trend.

Sustainability is growing in importance, with recycling of scrap and use of environmentally-friendly materials

Vehicle wrapping is increasing.

Opportunities

Development of better security features for number plates.

Manufacture of signage from sustainable materials.

New number plates in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal will drive sales of number plates in these provinces.

Road signage in rural municipalities remains undeveloped.

Setting up small or virtual signage manufacturing businesses.

Some companies are using the economic slowdown as a time to improve branding and signage.

Challenges

Embossers face high prices to procure embossing machinery.

Growth in government spending on roads is expected to halve in the three years to end-March 2027, over the previous three years.

Growth in vehicle registrations is expected to slow following lower growth in new car sales.

Loadshedding and the slowing economy have affected spending on signage.

Number plate cloning remains a major challenge to the industry.

Number plate manufacturing is a highly concentrated sector, with only three manufacturers of blanks.

The number of non-residential buildings (including offices and shopping centres) completed has slowed in recent years.

The printing of blank number plates is a highly concentrated sector.

Market Outlook

The outlook for number plate manufacturing looks positive, given the new number plates in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which could boost the revenue of local manufacturers.

The outlook for signage manufacturers is more uncertain.

The slowdown in the economy could lead to companies spending less on shopfront signage and billboards.

Spending on road signs could also be affected given slow government spending on road maintenance.

Companies Profiled:

AE Signage (Pty) Ltd

Benchmark Signage (Pty) Ltd

Billboard Africa (Pty) Ltd

Central Road Products (Pty) Ltd

E and G Signs CC

JJ Plates and Signs CC

Joes Numberplates and Signs (Pty) Ltd

Kohler Signs (Pty) Ltd

Kopano Signs CC

Legal Numberplates CC

Mekaish CC

Mpho B A Trading CC

New Numberplate Requisites (Pty) Ltd

S and G Signs (Pty) Ltd

S T Number Plates and Signs CC

Signs R Us (Pty) Ltd

Uniplate Group (Pty) Ltd

Unique Number Plate (Pty) Ltd

Venture Plastics Distributors (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1 Industry Value Chain

2.2 Geographic Position

2.3 Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1 State of the Industry

3.2 Key Trends

3.3 Key Issues

3.4 Notable Players

3.5 Trade

3.6 Corporate Actions

3.7 Regulations

3.8 Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1 Economic Environment

6.2 Labour

6.3 Environmental Issues

6.4 Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5 Input Costs

6.6 Number Plate Cloning

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1 Competition

7.2 Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3 Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

