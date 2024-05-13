Corrected Base Rate in certain BULL and BEAR certificates

Due to technical errors, the information set out under Base Rate in Part A section 81 of certain Final Terms is incorrect. With reference to item (i) in the third paragraph of sub-section 18 in the section Terms and Conditions of the Instruments in the Base Prospectus, under which Nordea may correct manifest errors, the Base Rate is hereby corrected to read “As specified in the table in Part B of these Final Terms” for each of the Final Terms listed in the table below.

The corrected Base Rate will apply immediately and will be considered to have applied as from the issue date of each set of Final Terms.

Final Terms Final Terms 2024: L10N DK 2024: S11N FI 2024: L10N FI 2024: S12N SE 2024: L11N DK 2024: S13N SE 2024: L11N FI 2024: S14N FI 2024: L14N FI 2024: S14N NO 2024: L16N FI 2024: S17N FI 2024: L1N SE 2024: S1N SE 2024: L23N NO 2024: S21N NO 2024: L24N NO 2024: S23N NO 2024: L26N NO 2024: S24N NO 2024: L4 DK 2024: S4 DK 2024: L48N SE 2024: S42N SE 2024: L49N SE 2024: S48N SE 2024: L4N DK 2024: S4N DK 2024: L4N SE 2024: S4N SE 2024: L61N SE 2024: S51N SE 2024: L8N DK 2024: S5N DK 2024: S10N DK 2024: S61N SE 2024: S10N FI 2024: S8N DK 2024: S11N DK 2024: S8N FI





Attachment