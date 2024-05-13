Corrected Base Rate in certain BULL and BEAR certificates
Due to technical errors, the information set out under Base Rate in Part A section 81 of certain Final Terms is incorrect. With reference to item (i) in the third paragraph of sub-section 18 in the section Terms and Conditions of the Instruments in the Base Prospectus, under which Nordea may correct manifest errors, the Base Rate is hereby corrected to read “As specified in the table in Part B of these Final Terms” for each of the Final Terms listed in the table below.
The corrected Base Rate will apply immediately and will be considered to have applied as from the issue date of each set of Final Terms.
|Final Terms
|Final Terms
|2024: L10N DK
|2024: S11N FI
|2024: L10N FI
|2024: S12N SE
|2024: L11N DK
|2024: S13N SE
|2024: L11N FI
|2024: S14N FI
|2024: L14N FI
|2024: S14N NO
|2024: L16N FI
|2024: S17N FI
|2024: L1N SE
|2024: S1N SE
|2024: L23N NO
|2024: S21N NO
|2024: L24N NO
|2024: S23N NO
|2024: L26N NO
|2024: S24N NO
|2024: L4 DK
|2024: S4 DK
|2024: L48N SE
|2024: S42N SE
|2024: L49N SE
|2024: S48N SE
|2024: L4N DK
|2024: S4N DK
|2024: L4N SE
|2024: S4N SE
|2024: L61N SE
|2024: S51N SE
|2024: L8N DK
|2024: S5N DK
|2024: S10N DK
|2024: S61N SE
|2024: S10N FI
|2024: S8N DK
|2024: S11N DK
|2024: S8N FI
Attachment